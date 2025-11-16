Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning's Reaction to Oregon's Physicality Against Minnesota Speaks Volumes

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq and running back Noah Whittington showed off their athleticism with touchdown plays in Oregon's win over Minnesota. What did coach Dan Lanning say about the Ducks' physical play?

Lily Crane

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Individual players added to their highlight reels and showed off their physicality in Oregon’s 42-13 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Ducks displayed what they continue to prove through the season: that they’re not afraid to push through contact and do what they need to in order to win. Touchdown plays by running back Noah Whittington and tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught fans’ attention, but what stood out to coach Dan Lanning was their mentality.

“We're a physical football team. I don't think that's any secret,” Lanning said, “And again, it shows up in practice. It's a mindset that these players have. They want to fight for the extra yard. They want to try to stop the extra yard on defense. But that shows up consistently for our team, and it certainly paid off tonight.”

Oregon’s Offensive Weapons Break Through Tackles

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls for a time out during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Whittington ran for what some fans are calling the rushing touchdown of the season. The veteran running back broke through tackle after tackle to complete the 40-yard house call.

Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon helped block as Whittington stayed on his feet and bulldozed his way through the defense.

The touchdown to make the score 21-3 in the second quarter ended up standing after a controversial review. Whittington nearly fumbled the football, struggling to secure the ball.

“I think it’s a culture play up until that moment where we didn’t have good ball security at the finish,” Lanning said. “So, we can coach that moment. I know Noah will be hard on himself, but we got to handle the ball better there.”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq put his physical play on display with an overturned touchdown in the second quarter. The tight end just about leapt over a Gophers player and found the endzone, but he was ruled down before scoring due to his helmet touching the turf.

The ruling didn’t end up meaning much, as Sadiq scored on the next play anyway.

“He’s a game changer for us. I’m really proud,” Lanning said. “He had a good week of practice. I’m glad we were able to shut him down there for a little bit and get him back. But he felt really good coming in tonight. He was predicting that it would feel like this. And the way he warmed up in the game, the way he worked this week, it felt like it could have the potential to be a good week for him.”

The Ducks’ Team Culture Defined By Physicality

Oregon running back Noah Whittington runs for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Oregon squad has set itself apart from the beginning of the season through players’ willingness to put their bodies on the line to fight for extra yardage.

In addition to breaking through tackles when the ball is in their hands, players have been willing to block for each other to create openings downfield.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“To have that many threats that can be dangerous on the perimeter and block really hard, that's something I think you'll continue to see from our guys,” Lanning said earlier in the season. “That gives us a chance to be really good.”

Sadiq is an example of a player who’s just as good blocking downfield as he is as a playmaker. Lanning’s squad continues to show that they're willing to sacrifice individual stats for winning football by creating for each other.

