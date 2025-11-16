Dan Lanning's Reaction to Oregon's Physicality Against Minnesota Speaks Volumes
Individual players added to their highlight reels and showed off their physicality in Oregon’s 42-13 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Ducks displayed what they continue to prove through the season: that they’re not afraid to push through contact and do what they need to in order to win. Touchdown plays by running back Noah Whittington and tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught fans’ attention, but what stood out to coach Dan Lanning was their mentality.
“We're a physical football team. I don't think that's any secret,” Lanning said, “And again, it shows up in practice. It's a mindset that these players have. They want to fight for the extra yard. They want to try to stop the extra yard on defense. But that shows up consistently for our team, and it certainly paid off tonight.”
Oregon’s Offensive Weapons Break Through Tackles
Whittington ran for what some fans are calling the rushing touchdown of the season. The veteran running back broke through tackle after tackle to complete the 40-yard house call.
Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon helped block as Whittington stayed on his feet and bulldozed his way through the defense.
The touchdown to make the score 21-3 in the second quarter ended up standing after a controversial review. Whittington nearly fumbled the football, struggling to secure the ball.
“I think it’s a culture play up until that moment where we didn’t have good ball security at the finish,” Lanning said. “So, we can coach that moment. I know Noah will be hard on himself, but we got to handle the ball better there.”
Sadiq put his physical play on display with an overturned touchdown in the second quarter. The tight end just about leapt over a Gophers player and found the endzone, but he was ruled down before scoring due to his helmet touching the turf.
The ruling didn’t end up meaning much, as Sadiq scored on the next play anyway.
“He’s a game changer for us. I’m really proud,” Lanning said. “He had a good week of practice. I’m glad we were able to shut him down there for a little bit and get him back. But he felt really good coming in tonight. He was predicting that it would feel like this. And the way he warmed up in the game, the way he worked this week, it felt like it could have the potential to be a good week for him.”
MORE: Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Minnesota
MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About Dante Moore's Record-Setting Night
MORE: Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Came Back From Injury And Delivered Wild Plays
The Ducks’ Team Culture Defined By Physicality
This Oregon squad has set itself apart from the beginning of the season through players’ willingness to put their bodies on the line to fight for extra yardage.
In addition to breaking through tackles when the ball is in their hands, players have been willing to block for each other to create openings downfield.
“To have that many threats that can be dangerous on the perimeter and block really hard, that's something I think you'll continue to see from our guys,” Lanning said earlier in the season. “That gives us a chance to be really good.”
Sadiq is an example of a player who’s just as good blocking downfield as he is as a playmaker. Lanning’s squad continues to show that they're willing to sacrifice individual stats for winning football by creating for each other.