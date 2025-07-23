Dan Lanning Reveals Oregon Ducks' Season Theme
Coach Dan Lanning has his eyes set on another successful season at the helm as he enters year four with the Oregon Ducks and their second year as members of the Big Ten Conference.
The Oregon coach spoke to the media on Wednesday as he took part in the second day of Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ducks players Matayo Uiagalelei, Bryce Boettcher and Keyon Sadiq join Lanning in representing the program at the annual event.
Lanning revealed the program’s theme for the 2025 season during his opening address to the media.
"Since we are in Vegas, it seems like the right time to say it, that our theme for this team is double down. We have done an unbelievable job of building this team over time. You looked at our success season of season, and as this team has grown, the process works. We're close, and we've been able to accomplish a lot. So that's really what's gonna feed our program this offseason and will feed us into fall camp, believing in the process that we have.”- Lanning
Lanning has accomplished a lot with the program since he took over as the head coach in 2022. The Ducks’ record improved from the previous year in each of his first three seasons.
"A year ago, we were asked the question: Are we tough enough to play in the Big Ten? I think we were able to answer those questions on the field last year," Lanning said.
Oregon won the conference title in its Big Ten debut season. It went an undefeated 9-0 in conference play and comes off a 13-1 overall record in 2024. The Ducks’ only defeats in the last two seasons under Lanning have come against teams that either finished as the National Champion or the runner-up.
Lanning’s third season with the program came to an end when his team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
“What happened last year has nothing to do with the future,” Lanning said on Oregon’s mindset heading into the fall.
He went on to praise Buckeyes' coach, Ryan Day, for the way he put his team in a position to succeed and go on to win the National Championship last season. He noted, however, that he didn’t feel like they played their best football and feels that they’ll remember that loss.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Jeremiah Smith Reveals Unexpected 'Loudest Stadium'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Named No. 1 Overall Recruit At His Position
MORE: What Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Said About Respect For Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Favorites To Land 5-Star Recruit?
The Oregon coach said that it’s been "super fulfilling” to join the powerhouse conference. Throughout his press conference, he applauded his coaching staff for sticking with the program, even when they had the opportunity to take larger roles elsewhere. Lanning expressed that it’s helped set the strong foundation for the team heading into his fourth season.
He also commended players like Sadiq, Uigalelei and Boettcher for their continued improvement and commitment to their growing leadership roles. With young players like freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore coming in and set to take on large roles, the Ducks will have a very different team than they did a year ago, making the returning veterans even more vital.
"We've got great buy in from our players. it is a cast of new characters. You're gonna see new people in the field, which is exciting. I'm very excited about this team," Lanning said.