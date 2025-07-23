Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Reveals Oregon Ducks' Season Theme

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media at 2025 Big Ten Media Days on July 23, 2025. Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq join Lanning in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the three-day event.

Lily Crane

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Coach Dan Lanning has his eyes set on another successful season at the helm as he enters year four with the Oregon Ducks and their second year as members of the Big Ten Conference.

The Oregon coach spoke to the media on Wednesday as he took part in the second day of Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ducks players Matayo Uiagalelei, Bryce Boettcher and Keyon Sadiq join Lanning in representing the program at the annual event.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day 2024
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lanning revealed the program’s theme for the 2025 season during his opening address to the media.

​​"Since we are in Vegas, it seems like the right time to say it, that our theme for this team is double down. We have done an unbelievable job of building this team over time. You looked at our success season of season, and as this team has grown, the process works. We're close, and we've been able to accomplish a lot. So that's really what's gonna feed our program this offseason and will feed us into fall camp, believing in the process that we have.”

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has accomplished a lot with the program since he took over as the head coach in 2022. The Ducks’ record improved from the previous year in each of his first three seasons.

"A year ago, we were asked the question: Are we tough enough to play in the Big Ten? I think we were able to answer those questions on the field last year," Lanning said.

Oregon won the conference title in its Big Ten debut season. It went an undefeated 9-0 in conference play and comes off a 13-1 overall record in 2024. The Ducks’ only defeats in the last two seasons under Lanning have come against teams that either finished as the National Champion or the runner-up.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right greets inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa as the team walks off the field
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right greets inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa as the team walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s third season with the program came to an end when his team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

“What happened last year has nothing to do with the future,” Lanning said on Oregon’s mindset heading into the fall.

He went on to praise Buckeyes' coach, Ryan Day, for the way he put his team in a position to succeed and go on to win the National Championship last season. He noted, however, that he didn’t feel like they played their best football and feels that they’ll remember that loss.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/Indianapolis Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon coach said that it’s been "super fulfilling” to join the powerhouse conference. Throughout his press conference, he applauded his coaching staff for sticking with the program, even when they had the opportunity to take larger roles elsewhere. Lanning expressed that it’s helped set the strong foundation for the team heading into his fourth season.

He also commended players like Sadiq, Uigalelei and Boettcher for their continued improvement and commitment to their growing leadership roles. With young players like freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore coming in and set to take on large roles, the Ducks will have a very different team than they did a year ago, making the returning veterans even more vital.

"We've got great buy in from our players. it is a cast of new characters. You're gonna see new people in the field, which is exciting. I'm very excited about this team," Lanning said.

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

