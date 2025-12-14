Dan Lanning Approaching Key Coaching Milestone at Oregon

When the 2026 college football season kicks off for the Oregon Ducks, coach Dan Lanning will reach a coaching milestone that hasn’t been reached with the football program in over 20 years. Since Mike Bellotti's coaching tenure with the Ducks from 1995 to 2008, no coach has coached five seasons or more with Oregon. Lanning will change that when the 2026 season kicks off, as he’ll be entering his fifth year as the coach of the Ducks.

Ever since Bellotti left Oregon in 2008, the Ducks have had four coaches: Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, and Mario Cristobal. Out of these four coaches for the Ducks, Kelly, Helfrich, and Cristobal coached four full seasons for Oregon.

Dan Lanning's Remarkable Tenure With Oregon Is Just Getting Started

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning's coaching tenure could last just as long, if not longer than Bellotti’s. In an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay on Nov. 22 before the Ducks' home matchup against the No. 16 USC Trojans, Lanning said that Oregon is his spot and where he's at forever.

In his four seasons as coach for the Ducks, Lanning has taken Oregon to incredible heights and is one of the best currently active coaches in college football. Entering Oregon’s second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, Lanning boasts a 46-7 overall record, which includes going 32-4 in conference play (Pac-12 and Big Ten). The Ducks won the Fiesta Bowl in their final season in the Pac-12 in 2023, which was Lanning’s second year as Oregon’s coach.

MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In Oregon’s first season in the Big Ten, Lanning led the Ducks to an undefeated 13-0 regular season, which included a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game. Since joining the Big Ten, Oregon is 17-1 in conference play, with its only loss coming to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, falling 30-20 to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Lanning Aims To Lead Oregon To First National Championship

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team to the field before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Entering their second consecutive CFP, Lanning looks to lead Oregon to its first national championship win in school history, a milestone that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of. The Ducks have the talent as the No. 5 seed in the playoff to win a national championship. Oregon has a top-10 defense and a high-powered offense led by rising sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and several talented offensive weapons.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will open up the CFP against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in a first-round home game at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff from Eugene is set for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO MAX, and truTV.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby (3) celebrates with safety Jacob Thomas (7) and defensive lineman Xavier Holmes (9) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Ducks are currently 21.5-point favorites over James Madison, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. If the Ducks defeat the Dukes, they'll advance to the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles