What Dan Lanning Said To Dante Moore After Oregon's Emotional Win Over Penn State
The Oregon Ducks went into a hostile White Out road atmosphere this past weekend and knocked off then-No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, 30-24.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed to reporters what was said in the emotional exchange between him and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore following their thrilling double-overtime win in Happy Valley.
Dan Lanning To Dante Moore: "I Love You"
“‘I love you,’” Lanning said. “And it’s not just because of how well he played. It’s about the buy in. It’s about the work that he’s put in. It’s about the extra time. It’s about the way he treats his teammates. It’s the composure that he shows.”
In the box score Moore has had better games than the one he had against Penn State, but this was his most impressive performance considering the opponent and the stakes. He went 29 of 39 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and most importantly had zero interceptions. Moore also added another 35 rushing yards on the ground.
Moore looked calm, cool, and collected the entire game in his first big road test of his Oregon career in front of about 111,000 rowdy fans under the lights. This Penn State defense is no joke and Moore didn’t look phased in the slightest. He even took some huge hits from Penn State defenders, but got up and shook them off every time.
MORE: Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
MORE: Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
MORE: Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
After the win, Oregon jumped to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State dropped to No. 7 with the loss.
Dante Moore Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
After five weeks of the college football season, Moore has positioned himself as the Heisman trophy favorite with odds of +700 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The second best odds belong to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson at +850.
So far this season, Dante Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interceptions. If he continues this type of play and the Ducks keep on winning, he will be in a great postion to become the first Oregon quarterback to win the award since quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014.
Since Will Stein took over as Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2023, the starting quarterback has made it to New York as one of the Heisman trophy finalists. In 2023 it was Bo Nix. In 2024 it was Dillon Gabriel. Both Nix and Gabriel finished third in Heisman voting.
Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The following year, Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round. Both are starting this week in the NFL.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.