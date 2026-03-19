Dante Moore Delivers Emotional Video Message After His Oregon Letter

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is taking his message even further after speaking out on mental health earlier this week in a letter to the Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek. In an emotional new video, the 20-year-old opens up about his own struggles with depression and why access to care needs to change.

Moore is showing wisdom beyond his years as he tackles massive topics like suicide, health care and mental health. His advocacy is made even more powerful by his bravery to tell his own story of struggle. Moore's legacy in Oregon is growing in impactful ways that are bigger than football.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after the win over Montana State | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

The fact that he is not stopping after one message is what elevates this from a moment to something more meaningful. One statement can generate headlines, but it often fades quickly in today’s news cycle. By continuing the conversation through a new medium, Moore is showing intention. He is committing to the issue and it signals authenticity in a powerful way.

Dante Moore Delivers Emotional Video Message

Moore faced overwhelming challenges early in his college career, battling depression under the pressure of playing quarterback while navigating his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis at just 18 years old. He started his college career at UCLA before transferring to Oregon in December of 2023. Fortunately, Moore's mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was declared cancer-free in July 2024.

Moore posted a video on his Instagram after his impactful letter that called for change across the state, taking his message directly to a platform where his voice can reach a different demographic. While the letter quickly drew national headlines, this video shifts the conversation into a more personal and accessible space in front of his 132,000 followers.

That matters because social media allows Moore to connect directly with a younger audience, one that often consumes information differently and may be more likely to engage with a short, emotional video than a formal letter. It is also a demographic that disproportionately faces mental health challenges while still struggling to find or trust available resources.

Oct 7, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) reacts following the victory against the Washington State Cougars at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

By sharing his own experiences with grief, pressure and depression, Moore is not just advocating for policy change, he is helping normalize a difficult conversation. For young people who look up to him, that kind of openness can make seeking help feel more acceptable and less isolating, which is exactly where real impact can begin.

Here is what Moore said in the video.

"Oregon, this is Dante Moore, quarterback for the Oregon Ducks, and this is personal for me. Over the past few years, I faced some real challenges. My mom battled with cancer, the grief of losing someone close to me, and balancing school and football. There were times I felt overwhelmed and struggled with my mental health depression. Getting the support I needed with the provider I trusted changed everything," Moore said.

"It helped me get through some dark and difficult periods of my life. Too many young people in Oregon do not have the same access. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults in our state," Moore continued.

"The pain and loss of these families is devastating. It's heartbreaking, and we have to do more. We need to increase access to care in our state. Virtual mental health care programs like Charlie Health have expanded access for thousands of Oregonians. That care saves lives. It keeps families together," Moore concluded.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore with reporter Bri Amaranthus

Moore’s message is underscored by striking data: Oregon ranks first in the nation for the prevalence of mental health challenges and last in access to care, while more than half of adolescents with depression receive no treatment.

Dante Moore: More Than A Quarterback

The video humanizes Moore in a way a written letter cannot. Seeing his face and hearing the emotion in his voice makes the message feel more real and harder to ignore, creating a level of authenticity that builds trust and allows it to resonate longer.

It also positions Moore as more than just a quarterback. He is stepping into a leadership role off the field, using his platform to speak on something meaningful. That presence can resonate with teammates, fans and fellow athletes, potentially encouraging more voices to speak up around mental health.

Despite being a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore chose to return to Oregon for another season with his sights set on a national championship. His presence has not only elevated the Ducks into immediate College Football Playoff contention, but is also making a meaningful impact off the field across the state.