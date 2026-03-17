Oregon's Dante Moore Opens Up on Overcoming Depression in Emotional Letter
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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will enter the 2026 college football season this fall as one of the biggest names in the sport.
Despite being a surefire first-round NFL Draft pick, Moore decided to return to Oregon for another season, and the hype has been building as a result. However, despite his budding stardom, Moore recently made it clear that he has gone through some deep mental health struggles, an ordeal he now wants to use to help spread awareness for others experiencing the same.
Dante Moore Calls For Change in Letter to Oregon Governor
In a letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek that Moore shared exclusive with Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian, the Ducks quarterback admitted that he "struggled deeply" with depression early in his college career, something that has now made him an advocate for an increase in mental health resources in the state.
Moore, who began his career with the UCLA Bruins in 2023, has spent the past two seasons at Oregon. Though he doesn't specify, he hints that his time in Los Angeles came with some major challenges to his mental health, which was heightened by watching his mother get diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 18.
"Over the past few years, I have experienced moments that tested me in ways I never anticipated," Moore said. "Early in my college career, I found myself struggling deeply: I was depressed. The pressure and expectations that come with playing quarterback at a high level felt overwhelming at 18. Around that same time, my mother was diagnosed with cancer."
Fortunately, Moore's mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was declared cancer-free in July 2024.
Dante Moore Brings Attention to "Frightening Reality"
While Moore said that he eventually got the help he needed from friends and family to move past his struggles, he pointed to the fact that many others are not as fortunate, citing that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young adults in the state of Oregon.
Moore called it a "frightening reality" that Oregonians have to deal with and that change is desperately needed.
"Oregon ranks first in the nation in the prevalence of mental health challenges and last in access to care," Moore wrote. "More than half of adolescents with depression receive no treatment. These are not just statistics; they are frightening realities."
Moore's message to Gov. Kotek is simple: the state needs better access to mental health care so that they may heal in the same way he has.
"Every young person in Oregon deserves the same chance I had — the chance to be supported, strengthened, and able to move forward," Moore wrote. "They deserve the opportunity to become teachers, Olympians, doctors, actors and actresses, advocates, and political leaders. But we must ensure they get the care they need now in order to have that bright future."
"I urge you to protect and expand access to virtual mental health services in Oregon so that more lives can be supported, strengthened, and saved."
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Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow zachdimmitt7