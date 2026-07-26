Dante Moore's Exciting Offseason Gets Better With Latest Zach Bryan Outing in Autzen Stadium

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is having quite the offseason with his latest outing being a surprise appearance during Zach Bryan's concert at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, July 25. As part of the With Heaven on Tour, Bryan has famously brought out a celebrity or sports figure from the local area during his song "Revival."

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert has been brought on stage by Bryan during the same song at a past concert, and music legend Bruce Springsteen is also among the celebrities to appear alongside Bryan. More recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was brought out by Bryan when the tour was in Florida.

Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Moore as the biggest star athlete at Oregon after his decision to return to the Ducks, Bryan's decision to bring out the quarterback on stage for "Revival" is a common sense one.

Dante Moore's Offseason

Moore has certainly been busy off of the field and in between workouts since the spring game, traveling to Tokyo, Japan, with some of his Oregon teammates and Ducks coach Dan Lanning. The trip to Japan was for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club, a collaboration between the Japan Gridiron Association and Division Street, Oregon's NIL collective.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was joined by wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan as well as tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to represent Oregon and to help teach some 7-on-7 football principles.

The Oregon quarterback has had some other fun outings, posting a photo of him at the FIFA World Cup match between the USA and Belgium in Seattle, Washington. Moore was also at UFC 329 in Las Veags, Nevada, for the highly anticipated welterweight main card event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works with kids during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to some of the more "fun" excursions for Moore, he has also given back to his community in multiple ways. Moore hosted a Girls Flag Football Symposium in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Additionally, Moore hosted a youth football camp in Eugene, Oregon, earlier in June, giving back to his college town as well.

Dante Moore's 2026 Outlook

Moore's offseason exemplifies some of the changes to college football in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era, and the Oregon quarterback is cearly one of the faces of the game (with or without being featured on the cover of EA College Football 27).

However, when it comes to on the field success, the expectations are high for Moore and the Ducks. According to oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon and Indiana are tied at the top of the Big Ten as both teams are projected to win 10.5 games in 2026.

Barring an unexpected collapse a la Penn State in 2025, the Oregon quarterback figures to be in the College Football Playoff conversation if not the Heisman Trophy conversation.

In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He led the Ducks to 13 wins and a semifinals appearance in the CFP, but Moore struggled in both of Oregon's losses against Indiana.

The first loss to the Hoosiers was a rainy matchup in Autzen, and Moore completed 21 of 34 passes (61.8 percent) for 186 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. In the CFP loss to Indiana, Moore completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 285 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Moore returned to Eugene in order to develop himself and further grow as a player. What will that result in for the Ducks in 2026?

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