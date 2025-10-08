Ducks Digest

Why Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza Could Decide Oregon vs. Indiana

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks proved it can handle top 10 opponents after taking down Penn State on the road, but Oregon will host No. 7 Indiana on Oct. 11, and analysts believe it will be an important temperature check for Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore.

Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks made a statement against Penn State, winning in double overtime on the road. But with the downward spiral of the Nittany Lions - suffering a loss to the UCLA Bruins - the Ducks will be tested to prove the program is playing at an elite level.

On Oct. 11, Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana for its second top-10 showdown in Big Ten play. While the Hoosiers are still solidifying their national reputation, they remain a formidable opponent. Ultimately, the outcome will hinge on which quarterback can take control and make the biggest impact.

Football analyst Josh Pate appeared on ESPN's Greg McElroy's 'Always College Football' show, emphasizing how the performance of each quarterback will determine the trajectory of the matchup.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the stadium as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore Has Dominated

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The redshirt sophomore who transferred from UCLA sat on the sideline for a year - a patient decision that is paying off - he could be well on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist or a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore is making a case as the most poised player in all of college football.

Dante Moore entered the Penn State White Out - one of college football’s most electric environments - and exceeded expectations. He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, raising his season totals to 1,210 yards and 14 touchdown passes.

Under intense pressure, Moore proved he can command an offense ... something many quarterbacks around the country still struggle to do.

His mental toughness has earned praise from analysts and his own coach, Dan Lanning, who doesn’t hesitate to call Moore “the best quarterback in college football.”

Fernando Mendoza And The Hoosiers Are On The Rise

Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks into the stadium prior to the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Ducks’ quest for back-to-back undefeated regular seasons faces arguably its biggest test yet in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.

"I do think that Indiana can stress them," McElroy said. "I think that they can make it a lot harder on Oregon than it's been up to this point."

Leading the way for Hoosiers would be Mendoza, who is first in Big Ten play with seven passing touchdowns, and is gaining attention to be a possible Heisman Trophy contender.

But it's not just their quarterback that has propelled the Hoosiers to a top 10 spot; it's their defense that's tied second in conference play with eight total sacks, and tied third with 16 tackles for loss.

If Oregon's offensive line isn't on the same level as it was against Penn State, Dante Moore and the Oregon offense could be in for trouble.

Moore vs. Mendoza

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think precision at the quarterback position is what decides it," Pate said. "Dante Moore's been incredible, and Mendoza's been incredible."

The matchup on Oct. 11 will not only be a test for Dante Moore against another highly touted defense, but for Mendoza and his offense to prove that they deserve the respect coach Curt Cignetti has tried to earn in his first two seasons at Indiana.

Both Moore and Mendoza have passed stress tests on the road and at home, but coming out victorious in a clash of two top 10 programs in the nation is another box to be checked for either quarterback.

Kickoff for the No. 3 vs. No. 7 matchup will be at 12:30 PM PST at Autzen Stadium, but ESPN's College GameDay, being hosted on campus, will draw Oregon fans out early in the morning to fuel the anticipated matchup.

MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

