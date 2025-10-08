Why Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza Could Decide Oregon vs. Indiana
Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks made a statement against Penn State, winning in double overtime on the road. But with the downward spiral of the Nittany Lions - suffering a loss to the UCLA Bruins - the Ducks will be tested to prove the program is playing at an elite level.
On Oct. 11, Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana for its second top-10 showdown in Big Ten play. While the Hoosiers are still solidifying their national reputation, they remain a formidable opponent. Ultimately, the outcome will hinge on which quarterback can take control and make the biggest impact.
Football analyst Josh Pate appeared on ESPN's Greg McElroy's 'Always College Football' show, emphasizing how the performance of each quarterback will determine the trajectory of the matchup.
Moore Has Dominated
The redshirt sophomore who transferred from UCLA sat on the sideline for a year - a patient decision that is paying off - he could be well on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist or a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore is making a case as the most poised player in all of college football.
Dante Moore entered the Penn State White Out - one of college football’s most electric environments - and exceeded expectations. He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, raising his season totals to 1,210 yards and 14 touchdown passes.
Under intense pressure, Moore proved he can command an offense ... something many quarterbacks around the country still struggle to do.
His mental toughness has earned praise from analysts and his own coach, Dan Lanning, who doesn’t hesitate to call Moore “the best quarterback in college football.”
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Bite On Oregon Ducks NIL Comments
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Brief Injury Update Before Massive Game vs. Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Grateful Dead Tribute Shoe Ahead of Themed Wisconsin Game
Fernando Mendoza And The Hoosiers Are On The Rise
The Ducks’ quest for back-to-back undefeated regular seasons faces arguably its biggest test yet in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.
"I do think that Indiana can stress them," McElroy said. "I think that they can make it a lot harder on Oregon than it's been up to this point."
Leading the way for Hoosiers would be Mendoza, who is first in Big Ten play with seven passing touchdowns, and is gaining attention to be a possible Heisman Trophy contender.
But it's not just their quarterback that has propelled the Hoosiers to a top 10 spot; it's their defense that's tied second in conference play with eight total sacks, and tied third with 16 tackles for loss.
If Oregon's offensive line isn't on the same level as it was against Penn State, Dante Moore and the Oregon offense could be in for trouble.
Moore vs. Mendoza
"I think precision at the quarterback position is what decides it," Pate said. "Dante Moore's been incredible, and Mendoza's been incredible."
The matchup on Oct. 11 will not only be a test for Dante Moore against another highly touted defense, but for Mendoza and his offense to prove that they deserve the respect coach Curt Cignetti has tried to earn in his first two seasons at Indiana.
Both Moore and Mendoza have passed stress tests on the road and at home, but coming out victorious in a clash of two top 10 programs in the nation is another box to be checked for either quarterback.
Kickoff for the No. 3 vs. No. 7 matchup will be at 12:30 PM PST at Autzen Stadium, but ESPN's College GameDay, being hosted on campus, will draw Oregon fans out early in the morning to fuel the anticipated matchup.