Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals White Out 'Dream' After Win Over Penn State
With all eyes on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in their top-10 showdown vs. No. 3 Penn State, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore delivered in their 30-24 win over the Nittany Lions. The win was a big boost to Moore's Heisman Trophy candidacy on the national stage.
Moore completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions vs. the No. 3 team in the country. He was at his best when the Ducks needed him the most late in the game. He directed the offense to back-to-back scoring drives in overtime to keep Oregon in the game.
"It's a lot of things that come into a big game. Playing on the road, six-hour flight, playing in a White Out game. It's things that you pray and dream about as a kid," Moore said.
"Playing in this environment as a whole team we kind of knew that we're gonna be on the road and there's not gonna be many fans for us. Thank you to the fans that traveled for this game (and) coming out from Oregon, but overall I feel like everybody had each other's back. Our brothers are gonna be brother's keepers, and it's like that overall, offense and defense," Moore continued.
Penn State has one of the best home field advantages due to their stadium atmosphere on game day, which was something that the Ducks haven't seen this year. Add on the fact, Oregon was playing multiple time zones away, it was a shaping up to be a true battle on the road for the Ducks.
They were able to settle in quickly despite the fact Penn State made Oregon their White Out theme opponent. Beaver Stadium was rocking, but the offense adapted their quarterback's personality and kept their cool despite first half struggles.
Oregon produced only three points in the first half, but rallied for 14 points in the second half. Moore directed the offense to back-to-back scoring drives coming out of halftime.
The Ducks' defense backed up the offense multiple times throughout the game, including at the start of the second half, where they forced the Nittany Lions to punt on their first two drives of the second half.
Looking Ahead To The Bye Week
"It was a great game. For right now as a team, we're going to hope for safe travels back home and get ready for this bye week. Make sure we take care of our bodies," Moore said.
The Ducks will have a bye in week 6, and it can't come at a better time as it gives Oregon a chance to get healthy and prep up for Indiana, who travels to Autzen Stadium in on Oct. 11.
Both teams will be coming off a bye week. There is a chance it could be the second consecutive top ten matchup they play in.