What Dante Moore Said After Oregon's Win Over Washington
The Oregon Ducks capped off the regular season with an emphatic 26-14 win over Washington and should earn an at-large bid into the College Football Playoff with an 11-1 record.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was effective in his final start of the regular season. He scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and ended his night with 286 yards and two total touchdowns in the winning effort.
Malik Benson's Touchdown
Moore's lone passing touchdown of the year was the Ducks' final score of the game and came midway in the fourth quarter. Malik Benson was on the receiving end of a 64-yard touchdown pass from Moore.
"All game today, (Washington's) defense had very great disguised looks. Man, zone, just different things." Moore said. "And Malik knowing he's going to get his depth, he's going to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. I just had to find a way to give it to him. At the end of the day, I threw him the pass, but he did most of the work and I'm thankful to have him as a receiver."
Benson had his best game in a Ducks' unifrom in the season finale. He had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
"My feelings, they were hype for sure. That was one of our longest passes, or longest pass all game. The end of the day, it feels good to put points on the board," Moore said.
Dante Moore on the Rivalry Game's Emotions
Oregon was able to not let the moment of the game get the best of them, which is big considering what was at stake.
"We can't let emotions phase us as a team. We're trying to do more execution over emotion...it's a lot of emotion in this game, but we're thankful for each other," Moore said.
College Football Playoff Ticket Punched
The win over Washington solidifies the Ducks' spot in the CFP despite not being an automatic qualifier. Oregon entered the game as the No. 6 team in the country, but with No. 3 Texas A&M going down to No. 16 Texas, the Ducks should leap the latter in the next set of rankings.
"At the end of the day, (we) clinched a playoff berth, but I think the best thing for us is to recover, make sure we're getting our bodies back and watching our film," Moore said.
The Oregon and Washington rivalry's competitiveness has been re-ignited with both programs exchanging win streaks in recent years.
"It's an amazing feeling, but without these guys next to me, without the guys on the team, we wouldn't have gotten it done," Moore said. "Overall, it's very emotional at the end of the game, Just how much this win meant for the team and just the state of Oregon. Playing for the PNW. It was a great competitive game."