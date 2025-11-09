Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift After Oregon Ducks' Comeback Win
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore helped the Ducks to a notable 18-16 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in week 11, but his Heisman Trophy odds still dropped.
Moore and company kept their College Football Playoff (CFP) desires alive after kicker Atticus Sappington hit the game-winning field goal. Across the Big Ten, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza had just as impressive a finale against Penn State to keep the Hoosiers undefeated.
Mendoza remains one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman, while Moore’s chances of even getting invited to the ceremony continue to look bleak.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +160
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +170
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +500
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +700
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +2000
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +40000
Notable Risers and Fallers
The top five in odds almost stayed identical between weeks 10 and 11, with one exception.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been in and out of the top five but switched spots with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton this week.
Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love remain among the few non-quarterbacks who consistently find themselves in the top 10 in Heisman odds. The pair trails Stockton to rank just outside the top five.
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey
MORE: What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Oregon Ducks' Game-Winning Drive
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Moore Sets Up the Ducks’ Game-Winning Drive
The Ducks quarterback went from +5500 after the bye week to sitting at +40,000 in the Heisman odds.
Moore went without a touchdown and did throw a pick against the Hawkeyes, but he did throw 112 yards and ran for 46, which featured a season-high long of 49.
Sappington’s game-winner came with three seconds on the clock. Moore led a 10-play, 54-yard drive with one minute and 51 seconds left on the clock. During the final drive, he connected with wide receiver Malik Benson for a 24-yard gain that got the team into field goal range.
“Dante was lights-out on that drive. It reminds me of what we do in practice,” coach Dan Lanning said. “We put our guys in a lot of scenarios like that, but I don’t ever give them that much time in practice.”
Moore certainly didn’t have his best showing of the season, but he showed up when the team needed it the most. With Oregon ranked No. 9 in the first CFP ranking, a loss would’ve made their chances of making the postseason dicey. The final drive kept the team in the playoff picture.
But the Ducks need to continue to win in their final three games, two of which are at Autzen Stadium. Oregon will play USC and Washington teams that were featured in the first CFP rankings, but first it faces the Minnesota Gophers at home.
“Playing on the road in a hostile environment is, of course, tough, especially when it's you versus the fans, but overall, we're going to get back home safely,” Moore said. “Sunday is our recovery day, and Minnesota is next week. So, we better make sure we go 1-0 on next week.”