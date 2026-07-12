Dante Moore Joins Arch Manning In Top NFL Draft Tier With One Big Catch

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and three more college football quarterbacks are in an elite tier of NFL Draft talent but there is a big catch.

Moore shocked many with his decision to return to Eugene for another season of Oregon Football despite being projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The catch? Moore choose development at Oregon over a potentially easier draft path. The quarterbacks class that is set to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft could make history for how loaded and deep it is, which could have an impact on Moore's stock, as shown in a recent ranking by an NFL Draft analyst.

Dante Moore Ranked Among Best NFL Draft Quarterbacks

The good news? Before a down of football is even played, Moore ranks in the top tier of NFL Draft quarterbacks with Manning, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Minnesota's Drake Lindsey and Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker by Yahoo NFL analyst Nate Tice.

The not as good news? Instead of being viewed as potentially the second quarterback off the board in 2026, Moore is now ranked behind Manning and Sellers in 2027 because the class is stronger.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Arch Manning, Texas

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

3. Dante Moore, Oregon

4. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

5. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

It's not a diss on Moore by any means, it's just the reality of having a class that many think will break the record for most quarterbacks selected in the first round. The room just got a big more crowded.

The second tier quarterbacks in Nate Tice’s 2027 NFL Draft ranking are:

6. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

7. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

8. Byrum Brown, Auburn

9. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

10. Darian Mensah, Miami

In reality, being the first, second or third quarterback taken in draft doesn't move the needle much. However, it will be a national storyline to follow throughout the entire 2026 college football season as Moore, Manning and Sellers will be some of the biggest stars of the sport.

Why Dante Moore Returned To Oregon Instead of 2026 NFL Draft

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Moore has been vocal that his return was a calculated decision on his development and being as prepared as possible before he goes to the league.

"With this decision, mainly all my life has just been about being as most prepared as I can for any situation I go into," Moore told ESPN's SportsCenter in January." "And when it comes to me making my decision, I just want to do what's best for my situation, especially as a quarterback.

"With my decision, it's been very tough. I've prayed a lot about it, talked to many people -- my mentors and people I look up to. With that being said, of course I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions."

The choice certainly raised the risk and the reward for Moore: if he soars in 2026 to lead the Ducks to a College Football Playoff run, he could be the top quarterback picked in the NFL. Scouts will definitely be flocking to Eugene as each Oregon game is now another great opportunity to further evaluate Moore and reshape the draft conversation.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football is a prep league for the NFL, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning has also pointed that out in the past. In the NIL era, players are no longer forced to choose between getting paid and getting better. Moore is the biggest example of taking advantage of both, albeit he could have earned $40-50 million in the NFL if he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

Moore returning to Oregon shows the Ducks are becoming college football’s ultimate quarterback launching pad. Between the elite facilities, eye-catching uniforms, coaching and national relevancy, Oregon gives Moore the environment to develop, win, and still protect his NFL future.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore looks to build off of a 2025 season that was one of the most efficient campaigns in the country. He ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Oregon's first game is on Sept. 5 as the Ducks host the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium. It's the start of what could be a very special season with Moore at the helm.

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