Dante Moore Not Throwing At Oregon Pro Day Raises Questions

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore did not throw at Pro Day in Eugene. Instead, backup quarterback Brock Thomas threw to the pass-catchers who are training for the 2026 NFL Draft, which includes tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receivers Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr.

The Moore news is notable but fans should not jump to conspiracy theories or injury worries.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore Doesn't Throw At Oregon's Pro Day

It is common for a school's starting quarterback to throw to NFL Draft prospects at a Pro Day, even if they aren't entering the draft process themselves so that familiar quarterbacks throwing to familiar receivers. A lot of times, its a good way to help showcase receiver and tight ends talents and help them look as polished as possible. Sometimes it can even add extra exposure for the quarterback - even if he’s not entering the draft, scouts still get a look.

However, Moore’s situation is unique. His absence shouldn’t be interpreted as a lack of support for his teammates’ draft prospects. If anything, it could reflect the opposite: a deliberate decision to keep scouts attention on those going through the process.

With Moore widely viewed as a future first-round NFL Draft pick, his decision to return to Oregon already carried major weight. Opting out of Pro Day throwing duties could simply be a way to ensure the focus stays where it belongs: on the players trying to get drafted now.

Moore returning already sent a “team-first, unfinished business” message, when he left a projected $50 million on the table (per Adam Schefter) in the 2026 NFL Draft. Skipping Pro Day reinforces that he’s focused on Oregon’s season, not early NFL hype.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There also would have been a chance at downside for Moore because his draft stock is already strong. There’s little to gain right now from throwing in a non-draft setting... One off day, bad timing, or shaky throws can stick with scouts and this ensures his evaluation will be based on game film and future season performance, not Pro Day reps.

Also, coaches sometimes limit participation to protect key starters, especially at quarterback, where injury or unnecessary exposure isn’t worth it.

Thomas, a Eugene-native and walk on, operated the offense well in 2025. He surprised many to win the back-up role leap over four-star Austin Novosad and three-star Luke Moga. Thomas has the support of the team and Oregon coach Dan Lanning... Making him a great fit to throw at the Ducks' Pro Day.

Ducks Could Break Record In 2026 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks set a new program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, surpassing the previous record of eight set in 2024. While that record might not fall due to the multiple Ducks who elected to return... A new NFL Draft projection has the Ducks setting a different record in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the latest mock drafts has three Oregon Ducks being selected in the first round - which would make program history as most-ever.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon were picked in the first round in PFF's mock draft.

Bryce Boettcher runs the 40-yard dash at Oregon's Pro Day#GoDucks @lilycrane23 pic.twitter.com/giLGWkrqaj — Oregon Ducks On SI (@OregonDucks_SI) March 17, 2026

Dante Moore in Oregon Spring Football Practice

The Oregon Ducks spring practices are offering an early glimpse at Moore as he finds trusted receivers and potentially a favorite target... receiver Dakorien Moore.

After Oregon's first two spring practices, highlights show that Moore and Moore are picking up right where they left off in 2025. In a video posted by Oregon Football, Dante Moore threads the needle with a sharp pass to a now-healthy Dakorien Moore who spins for extra yardage.

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore transfer portal quarterback dan lanning nfl draft nil new york jets las vegas raiders | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Moore's impact could jump in 2026 as he leads a dangerous group of playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Moore made his announcement to return to Oregon on ESPN's SportsCenter. He made it clear why he is coming back to Eugene.

"With my decision, it's been very tough. I've prayed a lot about it, talked to many people - my mentors and people I look up to. With that being said, of course I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions," Moore said.

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Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record in 2025, weathering sheets of rain and wind and a wave of injuries across the offense, including multiple starting wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Through it all, he produced one of the most efficient seasons in the country. Moore finished No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and ranked No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Moore and the Ducks' only two losses were to the Indiana Hoosiers, who ended Oregon's National Championship dreams in the semifinal game at the Peach Bowl.

After backing up now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Moore had a break out season, completing 272 of 373 passes for 3,280 yards with 28 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He was named Offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl after leading the Ducks to a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal victory over No. 4 Texas Tech, completing 26 of 33 passes for 234 yards.

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