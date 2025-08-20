Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore's Surprising NIL Evaluation After Beats by Dre Deal
In the era of name, image, and likeness (NIL), athletes wearing a product is it's own business. On Tuesday, Beats by Dre announced their 2025 Beats Elite Class includes the Oregon Ducks' presumed and highly anticipated starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Moore is featured heavily in Beats by Dre's announcement video of the third annual class, made up of athletes from around the nation. Last years' Beats By Dre class also included a Duck quarterback: Cleveland Brown Dillon Gabriel.
In one shot, Moore stands in the Oregon locker room wearing the Ducks' "Gang Green" uniform combination from the 2024 "Generation O" line with the Oregon Ducks 2025 edition headphones on his head.
- Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon
- Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State
- Bryce Underwood, Quarterback, Michigan
- John Matter, Quarterback, Oklahoma
- LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina
- DJ Lagway, Quarterback, Florida
- Colin Simmons, Linebacker, Texas
- Nate Frazier, Running back, Georgia
- Ryan Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
“Established in 2023, each Beats Elite class is carefully selected for leadership, character, and a commitment to excellence—both on and off the field,” Beats by Dre said in their press release.
What does this deal mean for Moore's NIL valuation?
According to On3's NIL Tracker, the Beats Elite athletes' deals are currently undisclosed. However, Moore's NIL evaluation is currently valued at $640,000 which is No. 6 on the Ducks football team.
Oregon's top NIL evalutations are:
- Evan Stewart - $1.7 million
- Makhi Hughes - $1.1 million
- Isaiah World - $1 million
- Dillon Thieneman - $855k
- Theran Johnson - $658k
- Dante Moore - $640k
Looking at the other members of this years' Beat Elite - Downs, William, Underwood, Mateer, Lagway, and Sellers all have evaluations of over $2,000,000 (Frazier is listed as undisclosed).
In comparison to his mentor, Gabriel was valued at around $1,900,000 by the end of the 2024 season.
There's also the added value of giving headphones to the team, which Gabriel did last year by pulling his infamous mini van into Autzen Stadium to surprise his Oregon teammates.
New year, new Beats By Dre look
In honor of this new Beats Elite class, the headphone company and Learfield manufactured new designs for their athletes and consumers.
Rocked by Moore himself, the new beats are much more paired down compared to Gabriel's pair. The bridge of the headphones are yellow with green ear cushions. A green Oregon "O" sits above each circular ear cushion exterior, with the Beats logo covering the center of each ear.
Why was Moore picked for the Beats Elite class?
Though not officially announced as Oregon's starting quarterback, Moore seemingly acquires a new preseason honor every day. Two weeks ago, Moore made the list for the Walter Camp Award. Over the summer, media members like Josh Pate and Joel Klatt named Moore to their top Big Ten quarterback lists.
Even Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth had high regards for Moore following a sit in of Oregon's fall practice.
“He’s got such a unique ability to throw a catchable ball. He can place it all over the field. I think the play the position, two things get you in the door: one is your competitive temperament. Check. Two, you have to have incredible accuracy. And not like, ball here, but ball here on the front number. Watching him in practice today, the location of the ball, the tempo of the ball, the revolution of the ball, and the variety of throws. … He’s just really impressive," Roth said.