Dante Moore Gets Real About His Mental Health Advocacy

Returning Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore is a man with a lot on his plate: from hanging out with NFL veteran Tom Brady and musician Travis Scott, to preparing for the Oregon spring game and upcoming 2026 season.

In his first media appearance for the spring offseason, Moore opened up about his mental health struggles, which he also recently stepped up to advocate for increased resources in the state of Oregon in an open letter to governor Tina Kotek.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Opens Up About Mental Health Advocacy

When Moore was asked about his mental health journey, the quarterback pointed to the average struggles college athletes face when performing on a national level with public pressure and financial pressure hanging on their performances.

"At the end of the day, we're still humans," Moore said. "There are a lot of times in football we have anxiety of performing on the field, taking care of our families, just trying to keep so much of school work, football, just all these things going on, and it can be stressful."

"I've been through it all, and I feel like just using my voice and just all that he's using our voices as our platforms, telling the world, and telling the young guys, and men or women in this world that mental health is important, because when you're performing at your greatest, your mental health is great, and then when you perform at your worst, mental health is terrible. We're humans at the end of the day. And I just want to use my platform, just to talk back for just young kids and anybody who needs to hear it," Moore added.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's History of Speaking On Mental Health

For one of the most anticipated returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten Conference, it would be easier for Moore to stay silent on the matter and avoid the often uncomfortable questions from media, fans, coaches, and teammates about his mental state.

However, in a position that is often stigmatized to always need to be in a top headspace, Moore is showing that there's power in vulnerability and that performing under pressure can also be addressed with empathy and cognisance for mental wellbeing.

Dante Moore's Letter to Tina Kotek

On March 18, Moore posted a video and open letter on his Instagram addressed to Oregon governor Tina Kotek, asking for the state to implement more mental health resources, especially online for college and high school students to easily access.

“We have conversations all the time, not necessarily just about that. We talk about a lot of stuff. Dante's his own man. We're proud that he has a willingness to speak up with a platform that he has," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in April about Moore's open letter.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Hustle off the Turf

In a world of swirling responsibilities that may feel like the crowded noise of a football stadium, Moore uses his social media to show how he utilizes self care. For the quarterback, his peace of mind can be pieced together on the golf green.

"Golf, I would say, is the greatest game of all time," Moore said with a smile. "I mean, it brings me peace. When you're playing in Oregon, these golf courses - it's very green, it's very peaceful, the birds are chirping, and it's just something that I need. Of course I'm not the best at it but, you know, I can hit a thousand terrible balls but I can hit that one good shot and it's like, my day is satisfied. I kind of feel like it's a great way for me to keep peace and positivity to my life."

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