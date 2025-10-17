Ducks Digest

DeForest Buckner Fulfills Bet with Colts Owner After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

Known for his bets supporting his alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner got a taste of his own medicine after losing a bet to Colts co-owner and Indiana Hoosiers alumnus Kalen Jackson.

Ally Osborne

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When it comes to former Oregon Ducks, perhaps no one gets more serious about the Ducks while in the pros than Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. However, after the No. 8 Ducks lost 30-20 to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, Buckner had to pay up.

On Thursday, the former Duck took to the stage for a media availability in a red long-sleeve Indiana shirt, a white Hoosier hat, and striped cream and crimson pants.

A reporter in the laughing crowd told Buckner he looked "ridiculous," to which Buckner replied, "I know, I look like a candy cane."

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) tries to evade Indianapolis Colts d
Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) tries to evade Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

A Bet With the Boss

Buckner's Indiana outfit was from a bet he struck with Colts co-owner and chief brand officer Kalen Jackson, who graduated from the University of Indiana Bloomington in 2010 with a degree in sports management and marketing. Jackson and her two sisters became more prominent in the Colts' ownership after the death of their father, Jim Irsay, in 2025.

Jackson was watching Buckner walk up to the stand in Hoosier gear via Zoom.

"It looks so good on you! I told you!" Jackson said during her Zoom appearance.

"Such a good sport @DeForestBuckner and thank you @IndianaFootball for saving me from having to wear the Duck mascot outfit," Jackson posted on her social media about the bet.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) points up while running onto the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) points up while running onto the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buckner's History of Oregon Duck Bets

Oregon fans shouldn't feel too bad for the former Duck, as Buckner got his own laughs when the Ducks won against Penn State 30-24.

During the Colts' media availability after the Oregon win, Buckner introduced Colt's vice president of communications Matt Conti onstage, wearing a cheap version of The Oregon Ducks' costume.

The Penn State win is the second time the former Duck dealt out this punishment, as he did the same bet with Colts defensive end and former Ohio State Buckeye Tayquan Lewis after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium last October.

He also had Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren wear Oregon gear during a locker room media availability the same week.

Indiana players cheer after defeating the Oregon Ducks Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Indiana players cheer after defeating the Oregon Ducks Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cignetti Signs New Contract After Oregon Win

Evidenced by Buckner’s Hoosier gear, Indiana is flying high. The Hoosiers recently announced a new contract extension with coach Curt Cignetti. Just days after defeating Oregon to become the No. 3 team in the nation, the Hoosiers have extended Cignetti until 2033 with a contract reportedly worth $93 million.

Cignetti is now the No. 5 highest paid coach in college football.

"His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable.  As much as anyone, he believed in what was possible with our program, and he's turned that belief into reality. This is a great day for IU Football and Indiana University. I look forward to working alongside Coach Cignetti for many years to come," said Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson about Cignetti's new deal.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Moving On

On Wednesday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning asked reporters attending Oregon's latest media availability to put the Indiana loss to bed as Oregon prepares to take on Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 for the first time in program history.

"Any other Indiana questions? They played really good, guys. They had a better plan than us. And we played that game last Saturday," Lanning said after a heated exchange regarding a question about pressure.

The Ducks play the Scarlet Knights this Saturday on the road at 3:30p.m. PT.

Home/Football