DeForest Buckner Fulfills Bet with Colts Owner After Oregon's Loss to Indiana
When it comes to former Oregon Ducks, perhaps no one gets more serious about the Ducks while in the pros than Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. However, after the No. 8 Ducks lost 30-20 to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, Buckner had to pay up.
On Thursday, the former Duck took to the stage for a media availability in a red long-sleeve Indiana shirt, a white Hoosier hat, and striped cream and crimson pants.
A reporter in the laughing crowd told Buckner he looked "ridiculous," to which Buckner replied, "I know, I look like a candy cane."
A Bet With the Boss
Buckner's Indiana outfit was from a bet he struck with Colts co-owner and chief brand officer Kalen Jackson, who graduated from the University of Indiana Bloomington in 2010 with a degree in sports management and marketing. Jackson and her two sisters became more prominent in the Colts' ownership after the death of their father, Jim Irsay, in 2025.
Jackson was watching Buckner walk up to the stand in Hoosier gear via Zoom.
"It looks so good on you! I told you!" Jackson said during her Zoom appearance.
"Such a good sport @DeForestBuckner and thank you @IndianaFootball for saving me from having to wear the Duck mascot outfit," Jackson posted on her social media about the bet.
Buckner's History of Oregon Duck Bets
Oregon fans shouldn't feel too bad for the former Duck, as Buckner got his own laughs when the Ducks won against Penn State 30-24.
During the Colts' media availability after the Oregon win, Buckner introduced Colt's vice president of communications Matt Conti onstage, wearing a cheap version of The Oregon Ducks' costume.
The Penn State win is the second time the former Duck dealt out this punishment, as he did the same bet with Colts defensive end and former Ohio State Buckeye Tayquan Lewis after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium last October.
He also had Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren wear Oregon gear during a locker room media availability the same week.
Cignetti Signs New Contract After Oregon Win
Evidenced by Buckner’s Hoosier gear, Indiana is flying high. The Hoosiers recently announced a new contract extension with coach Curt Cignetti. Just days after defeating Oregon to become the No. 3 team in the nation, the Hoosiers have extended Cignetti until 2033 with a contract reportedly worth $93 million.
Cignetti is now the No. 5 highest paid coach in college football.
"His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable. As much as anyone, he believed in what was possible with our program, and he's turned that belief into reality. This is a great day for IU Football and Indiana University. I look forward to working alongside Coach Cignetti for many years to come," said Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson about Cignetti's new deal.
Ducks Moving On
On Wednesday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning asked reporters attending Oregon's latest media availability to put the Indiana loss to bed as Oregon prepares to take on Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 for the first time in program history.
"Any other Indiana questions? They played really good, guys. They had a better plan than us. And we played that game last Saturday," Lanning said after a heated exchange regarding a question about pressure.
The Ducks play the Scarlet Knights this Saturday on the road at 3:30p.m. PT.