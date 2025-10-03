Oregon Duck Fans Will Find DeForest Buckner's Indianapolis Colts Prank Hilarious
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' double overtime White Out win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions rippled around the football world, even in the NFL.
While Oregon enjoys a bye week, current Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman and former Duck DeForest Buckner cashed in on a bet he made with Matt Conti, the Vice President of Communications for the Colts and a Penn State grad.
During the Colts' media availability on Thursday, Buckner introduced Conti onstage, wearing a cheap version of The Oregon Ducks' costume. This is the second time the former Duck dealt out this punishment, as he did the same bet with Colts defensive end and former Ohio State Buckeye Tayquan Lewis after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium last October.
Buckner Cashes In to Quack a Laugh
"I want to let you guys know we have a special guest today," Buckner said when he got to the podium. Conti shuffled out soon after in a less than convincing Duck costume replica.
"How do you keep getting away with this bud?" asked a member of the press to Buckner.
"They keep betting with me," Buckner answered, with laughs echoing around the room as Conti walked silently in costume to the podium.
The two also briefly bumped knuckles before Buckner opened the floor up for questions.
"This made my day. Y'all have no idea..." said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard as he took out his phone to take photos of Conti.
The Lore of Discount Duck
The costume was bought by Buckner for the previous seasons' bet with Lewis. Seeing the costume got use this year, there's potential for Buckner to bust out "The Duck" costume for future bets against teammates and staff.
Buckner also shared that the costume is one size fits all, so no one is immune from getting into the suit. However, Buckner did admit tight end Tyler Warren (a former Penn State standout) was allowed to avoid the suit due to his rookie status on the team.
"I keep it in the EQ room," Buckner said about the costume.
Buckner Pranked Warren too
Though Warren dodged the punishment of wearing the "Discount Duck," Buckner still found a way to embarrass his Penn State peer. During a media session on Wednesday in the locker room, Warren took questions while wearing a dry fit grey Oregon Duck long sleeve shirt and a black Oregon hat with the alternative Oregon Duck logo over his Colts gear.
Buckner stood behind reporters, gleefully filming Warren.
"Yeah I lost a bet. A friendly bet and here we are. So, not too bad. Just the media session so it should be good," Warren said.
“You look good. You should’ve been a Duck," Buckner teased.
MORE: Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
MORE: Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
MORE: Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
Not the Only Duck Up For a Prank
Buckner wasn't the only former Duck cashing in on bets with teammates this week. New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got cornerback and former Nittany Lion Abdul Carter to wear a black Oregon Ducks sweatshirt and plush Oregon beanie to a media availability on Wednesday.
If any former Ducks have Indiana Hoosier teammates, watch out for more pranks turned media session jokes after Oregon takes on the Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.