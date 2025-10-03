Ducks Digest

Oregon Duck Fans Will Find DeForest Buckner's Indianapolis Colts Prank Hilarious

To celebrate the No. 2 Oregon Ducks' historic White Out win over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, former Oregon Duck defensive lineman DeForest Buckner pranked a Penn State member of his current team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' double overtime White Out win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions rippled around the football world, even in the NFL.

While Oregon enjoys a bye week, current Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman and former Duck DeForest Buckner cashed in on a bet he made with Matt Conti, the Vice President of Communications for the Colts and a Penn State grad.

During the Colts' media availability on Thursday, Buckner introduced Conti onstage, wearing a cheap version of The Oregon Ducks' costume. This is the second time the former Duck dealt out this punishment, as he did the same bet with Colts defensive end and former Ohio State Buckeye Tayquan Lewis after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium last October.

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle again
Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Buckner Cashes In to Quack a Laugh

"I want to let you guys know we have a special guest today," Buckner said when he got to the podium. Conti shuffled out soon after in a less than convincing Duck costume replica.

"How do you keep getting away with this bud?" asked a member of the press to Buckner.

"They keep betting with me," Buckner answered, with laughs echoing around the room as Conti walked silently in costume to the podium.

The two also briefly bumped knuckles before Buckner opened the floor up for questions.

"This made my day. Y'all have no idea..." said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard as he took out his phone to take photos of Conti.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27,
Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lore of Discount Duck

The costume was bought by Buckner for the previous seasons' bet with Lewis. Seeing the costume got use this year, there's potential for Buckner to bust out "The Duck" costume for future bets against teammates and staff.

Buckner also shared that the costume is one size fits all, so no one is immune from getting into the suit. However, Buckner did admit tight end Tyler Warren (a former Penn State standout) was allowed to avoid the suit due to his rookie status on the team.

"I keep it in the EQ room," Buckner said about the costume.

Buckner Pranked Warren too

Though Warren dodged the punishment of wearing the "Discount Duck," Buckner still found a way to embarrass his Penn State peer. During a media session on Wednesday in the locker room, Warren took questions while wearing a dry fit grey Oregon Duck long sleeve shirt and a black Oregon hat with the alternative Oregon Duck logo over his Colts gear.

Buckner stood behind reporters, gleefully filming Warren.

"Yeah I lost a bet. A friendly bet and here we are. So, not too bad. Just the media session so it should be good," Warren said.

“You look good. You should’ve been a Duck," Buckner teased.

The Duck does pushups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in Universit
The Duck does pushups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not the Only Duck Up For a Prank

Buckner wasn't the only former Duck cashing in on bets with teammates this week. New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got cornerback and former Nittany Lion Abdul Carter to wear a black Oregon Ducks sweatshirt and plush Oregon beanie to a media availability on Wednesday.

If any former Ducks have Indiana Hoosier teammates, watch out for more pranks turned media session jokes after Oregon takes on the Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

