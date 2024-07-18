Oregon Football's Autzen Stadium Dissed In New National Stadium Rankings?
Despite selling out consistently for one of the best programs in the nation, a new ranking of college football stadiums places the home of Oregon Ducks Football outside the top 10.
A staff of 14 ESPN writers ranked their top 20 stadiums in the nation, with 42 stadiums receiving votes. They tallied and scored the results (first place 20 points, second place 19 points, etc.) to come up with ESPN's Top 25 list of stadiums in college football.
Autzen Stadium slotted in at No. 14. The home of the Ducks earned 90 points in the voting. This is what ESPN's Kyle Bonagura said of Autzen.
"Despite its modest 54,000-seat capacity, Autzen Stadium has long been billed as one of the loudest stadiums in college football. There's just something about the combination of the stadium's generic potato-chip-shaped designs and passionate fan base that seemingly defies logic. Taking in a game at Autzen feels more like somewhere with twice the crowd size than other stadiums of a similar size.
"The proof is in the results: Over the past 10 years, the Ducks are tied with the 10th-best record in college football (90-38), but rank No. 6 when playing at home vs. No. 15 when on the road. Plus, there's a duck that rides a motorcycle to kick things off"
The top 25 is littered with Big Ten (9) and SEC (9) stadiums. Other leagues represented are the American, ACC, and the Sun Belt, plus independent Notre Dame.
Here is the full list.
- Tiger Stadium, LSU
- Rose Bowl, UCLA
- Michigan Stadium, Michigan
- Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
- Beaver Stadium, Penn State
- Husky Stadium, Washington
- Ohio State, Ohio State
- Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
- Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- Memorial Stadium, Clemson
- Michie Stadium, Army
- Kyle Field, Texas A&M
- Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech
- Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
- Sanford Stadium, Georgia
- Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Florida State
- Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
- Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC
- Kidd Brewer Stadium, Appalachian State
- Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma
- Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas
The Ducks will travel to three of the top-25 stadiums this fall: UCLA, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Of course, seven teams will travel to Autzen and face the fans in Eugene as well: Idaho, Boise State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington.