Oregon Football's Autzen Stadium Dissed In New National Stadium Rankings?

One of the loudest stadiums in the nation, the home of Oregon Ducks Football is undoubtedly one of the best in the nation. A new ranking places Autzen Stadium inside its top 25, but outside the top 10.

Kaleb Henry

Oregon running back Brison Cobbins leaps into the stands as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon running back Brison Cobbins leaps into the stands as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Despite selling out consistently for one of the best programs in the nation, a new ranking of college football stadiums places the home of Oregon Ducks Football outside the top 10.

A staff of 14 ESPN writers ranked their top 20 stadiums in the nation, with 42 stadiums receiving votes. They tallied and scored the results (first place 20 points, second place 19 points, etc.) to come up with ESPN's Top 25 list of stadiums in college football.

Autzen Stadium slotted in at No. 14. The home of the Ducks earned 90 points in the voting. This is what ESPN's Kyle Bonagura said of Autzen.

"Despite its modest 54,000-seat capacity, Autzen Stadium has long been billed as one of the loudest stadiums in college football. There's just something about the combination of the stadium's generic potato-chip-shaped designs and passionate fan base that seemingly defies logic. Taking in a game at Autzen feels more like somewhere with twice the crowd size than other stadiums of a similar size.

"The proof is in the results: Over the past 10 years, the Ducks are tied with the 10th-best record in college football (90-38), but rank No. 6 when playing at home vs. No. 15 when on the road. Plus, there's a duck that rides a motorcycle to kick things off"

Oregon students cheer during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon students cheer during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

The top 25 is littered with Big Ten (9) and SEC (9) stadiums. Other leagues represented are the American, ACC, and the Sun Belt, plus independent Notre Dame.

Here is the full list.

  1. Tiger Stadium, LSU
  2. Rose Bowl, UCLA
  3. Michigan Stadium, Michigan
  4. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
  5. Beaver Stadium, Penn State
  6. Husky Stadium, Washington
  7. Ohio State, Ohio State
  8. Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
  9. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
  10. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
  11. Memorial Stadium, Clemson
  12. Michie Stadium, Army
  13. Kyle Field, Texas A&M
  14. Autzen Stadium, Oregon
  15. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech
  16. Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
  17. Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
  18. Sanford Stadium, Georgia
  19. Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Florida State
  20. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
  21. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss
  22. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC
  23. Kidd Brewer Stadium, Appalachian State
  24. Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma
  25. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas

The Ducks will travel to three of the top-25 stadiums this fall: UCLA, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Of course, seven teams will travel to Autzen and face the fans in Eugene as well: Idaho, Boise State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington.

