DeForest Buckner Wins Oregon Ducks Mascot Costume Bet vs. Ohio State Teammate
The Oregon Ducks took down the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 12th, 32-31. Current Indianapolis Colts teammates, former Duck DeForest Buckner and former Buckeye Tyquan Lewis, had a bet on the game.
Lewis paid up his end of the deal Wednesday morning.
DeForest Buckner Wins Bet With Ohio State Teammate
DeForest Buckner and someone wearing an Oregon Duck costume walked into the Colts media room on Wednesday morning. At first, it was unclear who was in the mascot outfit. Buckner did his own introduction for the Duck.
“This specific Duck, was a bad Duck. He was a long-life Ohio State Buckeye fan,” Buckner said. “With a lot of training and a lot of beating into him, he became Oregon’s biggest supporter.”
Buckner then took off the mascot head which revealed Colts defensive end, Tyquan Lewis. Lewis played for Ohio State from 2013-2017. He and Buckner have been teammates on the Indianapolis defensive line since 2020, so these two know each other well.
Buckner played for Oregon from 2012-2015 before being drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
If the Buckeyes had beaten the Ducks, Buckner would have been the one walking into the media with a “Brutus” costume. Luckily for Buckner, Oregon got the job done.
Good Time to Be a Duck
It’s a great time to be an Oregon Duck player, fan, alumni, or former player. The Ducks are ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2012. Oregon is 7-0 and has a golden chance to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015.
The win over Ohio State showed the whole country that the Ducks are legitimate National Championship contenders. Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked earlier in the week what the No. 1 ranking means for his team.
“Who cares,” Lanning said.
This is the mentality of a team that is completely focused on what is in front of them. They don’t care about any of the outside noise. The only concern for Oregon this week is how they are going to beat a gritty No. 20 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini team.
While the players and coaches on the team are ultra-focused on the next opponent, Oregon fans should celebrate where the team is right now. Exciting times!
Next up, the Ducks host Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 pm PST on CBS.
