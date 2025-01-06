Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0, and the win gives Denver the No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoffs. In the playoff-clinching effort, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix ended the game with 321 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, and four passing touchdowns.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback finished his rookie season in the NFL with a 10-7 record. Nix also ends a nine-year playoff drought for the Broncos.
Denver will face the Buffalo Bills on the road in the Wild Card Round. The NFL has yet to announce the schedule for the first round games, but the playoffs will begin on Jan. 11.
On Nix's third touchdown of the game, he broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie. In total, Nix ended the season with 19 touchdown passes. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record until Nix broke it.
Herbert still holds the record for most total touchdown passes by an NFL rookie with 31, but Nix came close to breaking that milestone as well. The Broncos rookie finished the regular season with 29 touchdown passes.
Kansas City had already clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so Chiefs were without a number of starters after deciding to rest key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive back Trent McDuffie, and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Still, the Broncos left no doubt against their division rival, jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the first half, all but securing a playoff berth for Denver after the first two quarters. Nix started the game perfectly, completing his first 18 pass attempts. His first incompletion came with 10 seconds left in the second quarter as the Broncos were trying to score a last-second touchdown before halftime.
It was the final playoff spot available, and a Denver loss would have pushed the Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals into the postseason. Cincinnati won on Saturday, putting some pressure on the Broncos by creating a must-win scenario against Kansas City. The Dolphins lost on Sunday, meaning the Broncos effectively eliminated the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow from the playoffs.
Nix joins Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as the only rookie passers to lead their teams to the playoffs. While Nix has set multiple records in his rookie season with Denver, Daniels is the clear-favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Daniels holds the record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback with 864, previously held by Robert Griffin III.
