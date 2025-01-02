Ducks Digest

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Out vs. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

With a shot at the playoffs on the line, former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ally Osborne

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

This Sunday, it’s do or die for the Denver Broncos, as the 9-7 team hosts the AFC top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in order to clinch a spot in the playoffs. For this week 18 match up, the Chiefs are letting several of their starters sit out to rest like star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the Broncos don’t have that luxury, as starter and former Oregon Duck Bo Nix will lead the team at Mile High.

On Wednesday, Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid confirmed that backup quarterback Carson Wentz will step in for Mahomes for Kansas City’s final regular season match-up. Wentz has seen minimal action this season behind Mahomes, only appearing on December 15th vs the Cleveland Browns and on October 20th against the San Francisco 49rs. Wentz has only recorded 20 passing yards the entire season.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up prior to the game agains
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“I have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s a good football player,” Reid said of Wentz. “I think he’s got a good feel for this offense, whether he’s developed it or had some of this stuff prior to coming here, he’s got a good feel. He deserves an opportunity to get in there and play. At the same time, it gives Pat the time to work on certain things that he’ll do during the practices.”

Mahomes, who was limited at practice on Wednesday, has been managing a mild high-ankle sprain since suffering the injury in a Week 15 win over the Browns.

So what does this mean for Nix and the Broncos? According to Broncos’ coach Sean Payton, it means preparation stays the same.

“I don’t know that it changes the game plan because the scheme is still the same. I think you have to approach it like you’re seeing starters at these positions. Obviously, NFL rosters are — it’s not like you have a college roster. I’ve been in this position before on the other side of it,” Payton said. “I think you’re looking at the scheme relative to the game plan, and then planning on seeing the player that you’re watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The last time the Broncos, led by Nix, played the Chiefs this season, they lost at ArrowHead Stadium 14-16. However, that game included a majority of starters for Kansas City, a factor that won’t be involved for this final regular season showdown.

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after a touchdown is scored in the second
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after a touchdown is scored in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nix recently spoke about the upcoming matchup between the Broncos and the Chiefs via the radio show Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan and how pressure brings opportunity to finish for a playoff spot.

“There’s no pressure without opportunity. Right now, that means we have a great opportunity to go do something special,” Nix said. “It’s a really important thing, it’s a really important opportunity. We just have to finish. We have to finish the task at hand. It’s right there in front of us. We just have to go take it."

So far during his rookie season, Nix has displayed flashes of greatness. He’s currently an alternate for the NFL Pro Bowl and is fourth in the AFC with 30 total touchdowns. Nix has 3,454 yards on the season and most recently went 24-31 in passing for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception when the Broncos lost a heart-breaking overtime game against the Cincinnati Bengals, putting their postseason hopes up in the air.

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High on Sunday, January 5th at 1:25pm. If the Broncos win, they become the 7th seed and must take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Impressive Attendance vs. Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Goes Viral for Supporting Jayden Daniels

MORE: Oregon Ducks Debut New Nike Gear Ahead Of Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football