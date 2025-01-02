Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Out vs. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
This Sunday, it’s do or die for the Denver Broncos, as the 9-7 team hosts the AFC top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in order to clinch a spot in the playoffs. For this week 18 match up, the Chiefs are letting several of their starters sit out to rest like star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the Broncos don’t have that luxury, as starter and former Oregon Duck Bo Nix will lead the team at Mile High.
On Wednesday, Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid confirmed that backup quarterback Carson Wentz will step in for Mahomes for Kansas City’s final regular season match-up. Wentz has seen minimal action this season behind Mahomes, only appearing on December 15th vs the Cleveland Browns and on October 20th against the San Francisco 49rs. Wentz has only recorded 20 passing yards the entire season.
“I have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s a good football player,” Reid said of Wentz. “I think he’s got a good feel for this offense, whether he’s developed it or had some of this stuff prior to coming here, he’s got a good feel. He deserves an opportunity to get in there and play. At the same time, it gives Pat the time to work on certain things that he’ll do during the practices.”
Mahomes, who was limited at practice on Wednesday, has been managing a mild high-ankle sprain since suffering the injury in a Week 15 win over the Browns.
So what does this mean for Nix and the Broncos? According to Broncos’ coach Sean Payton, it means preparation stays the same.
“I don’t know that it changes the game plan because the scheme is still the same. I think you have to approach it like you’re seeing starters at these positions. Obviously, NFL rosters are — it’s not like you have a college roster. I’ve been in this position before on the other side of it,” Payton said. “I think you’re looking at the scheme relative to the game plan, and then planning on seeing the player that you’re watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it.”
The last time the Broncos, led by Nix, played the Chiefs this season, they lost at ArrowHead Stadium 14-16. However, that game included a majority of starters for Kansas City, a factor that won’t be involved for this final regular season showdown.
Nix recently spoke about the upcoming matchup between the Broncos and the Chiefs via the radio show Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan and how pressure brings opportunity to finish for a playoff spot.
“There’s no pressure without opportunity. Right now, that means we have a great opportunity to go do something special,” Nix said. “It’s a really important thing, it’s a really important opportunity. We just have to finish. We have to finish the task at hand. It’s right there in front of us. We just have to go take it."
So far during his rookie season, Nix has displayed flashes of greatness. He’s currently an alternate for the NFL Pro Bowl and is fourth in the AFC with 30 total touchdowns. Nix has 3,454 yards on the season and most recently went 24-31 in passing for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception when the Broncos lost a heart-breaking overtime game against the Cincinnati Bengals, putting their postseason hopes up in the air.
The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High on Sunday, January 5th at 1:25pm. If the Broncos win, they become the 7th seed and must take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.
