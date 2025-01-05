Denver Broncos, Bo Nix Clinch NFL Playoffs With Win Over Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos have a chance to clinch the playoffs on Sunday with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, Denver's game against the Chiefs has become a must-win game.
The Broncos are attempting to make the playoffs with a rookie in quarterback Bo Nix, the former Oregon Ducks passer. Denver currently holds the final spot in the AFC Wild Card race, but a loss to the Chiefs would give the Bengals the No. 7 seed while the Broncos miss out on the postseason entirely. Can Nix make the playoffs in his rookie season?
Kansas City has already clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the Chiefs have made it clear they will rest key starters like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and others by listing them has doubtful for the Broncos game.
While some players like Mahomes and Jones have official injury designations, others like Kelce are simply listed as NIR, meaning "not injury related." Denver needs a win in order to make the postseason, but the Broncos are resting star defensive lineman Zach Allen according to the team's injury report.
Before Saturday, the Broncos could have snuck into the playoffs with losses from both the Bengals and Miami Dolphins. However, the Miami game is no longer relevant to Denver fans after Cincinnati took care of business against Pittsburgh.
The only way into the postseason for Cincinnati is a loss from Denver. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals gave themselves a chance by beating the Steelers, but they still need some help from the Chiefs.
At one point in the season, Nix began to play his way into the conversation for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels seems to have run away with the award. Led by Daniels, the Commanders are 11-5 and have clinched a spot in the playoffs on the NFC side of the bracket before the final week of the regular season.
Many criticized the Broncos and Denver coach Sean Payton for selecting Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the former Oregon Duck and his coach have already reached levels that some never expected.
Competing in the playoffs with a rookie quarterback would certainly sound ahead of schedule to most Broncos fans. Should Denver secure the No. 7 seed with a win over Kansas City, the Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
The Chiefs and Broncos will kickoff in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
