Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Goes Viral for Supporting Jayden Daniels
When listing the most iconic Oregon Duck football athletes of the decade, chances are quarterback Marcus Mariota will end up top of mind. The "Flyin' Hawaiian" has been an inspiration for current and future Duck fans and athletes, and is a known mentor for current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
But it was his recent display of leadership on his current NFL team, the Washington Commanders, that has the Duck legend trending on social media. The Commanders, ranked No. 2 in the NFC East, beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 in overtime and improved to 11-5 to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
During that overtime period, starting rookie quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels had scrambled three times during the drive. With 2nd and goal at the Atlanta 8-yard line, Daniels rushed up to the 2-yard line for a 6-yard gain. After getting tackled to end the rush, Daniels crouched to catch his breath, obviously tired. The Commanders called a timeout.
That's when the former Duck rushed into action. Mariota brought Daniels to his feet, hugged the rookie, and gave him a speech before Daniels made his way back to the line of scrimmage.
So, what did Mariota say to Daniels?
“Stand up, catch your air, get your wind and go out there and execute. Use your God-given abilities and let's go win this game," said Mariota, which was caught by a microphone worn by Daniels.
A simple, yet inspirational phrase that speaks to the humble leadership Mariota is known for. After the pep talk, Daniels made a short pass up the middle to tight end Zach Ertz to solidify a playoff appearance for the Commanders.
When discussing the Commanders' win against the Falcons in a recent media availability, Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke on the moment between Mariota and Daniels during his opening statement to the press.
"As I got done with the team today, as we were getting rolling with 'Tell the Truth Monday', I shared with them I thought last night's game showed what brotherhood looks like. And I never wanted that to be a cliche and perhaps the best example that I saw today was Marcus Mariota talking to Jayden Daniels during a timeout in overtime," Quinn said.
Quinn went on to highlight Mariota's ability to bring a team together as a veteran quarterback willing to be a backup for the rookie in Daniels.
"And that conversation is what makes Marcus special, and that also makes our team special. I think that conversation could have been had at a number of positions, but I thought that was indicative of what brotherhood looks like in the heat of it, of support. And anytime I get a chance to talk about Marcus, their quarterback room, what it means, and who those guys are, I'm going to do it," Quinn said.
A leader on and off the field, and still a leader for the Ducks. Gabriel also spoke about Marcus' ability to inspire and guide him as a mentor in a recent media availability for the Rose Bowl.
"I'm just happy to have that relationship. It is very special. Like I said, a lot of people they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for Hawai'i athletes," said Gabriel. "So I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he he doesn't have to do it. But he does it out of a kindness of his heart and knows that I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well."
The Commanders haven't been to the playoffs since 2020, and hasn't won a post season game since 2005. On Sunday, January 5th, the Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in their final regular season game to determine their position in the playoffs.
If the Commanders win on Sunday, they keep the 6th seed in the league for a Wild Card game against either the Los Angeles Rams orTampa Bay Buccaneers. If they lose, they drop to the 7th seed, which plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.
