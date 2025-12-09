Bo Nix Leads Oregon Ducks in NFL with Impressive Week 14

Week 14 of NFL action marked a down week for former Oregon Ducks in the league. Many of the Ducks’ top offensive playmakers in the NFL saw little action. On the defensive side of the field, star cornerback Christian Gonzalez was on a bye week with the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Bo Nix and safety Evan Williams had two of the more positive performances by former Ducks in week 14. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert displayed his toughness on Monday Night Football.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos Keep on Rolling

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) with CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks’ former Heisman Trophy finalist continues to be arguably the standout story when it comes to former players in the NFL this season.

The Broncos currently have their best record since they won the Super Bowl in 2015. In addition to the team’s success this season, Nix is experiencing individual glory. He moved into the top 10 in passing yards in Denver franchise history – a feat that didn’t even take two seasons to accomplish.

Nix completed 31 of his 38 passes against the Raiders, throwing for 212 yards. While he didn’t record a passing touchdown, he tallied a rushing touchdown.

Bucky Irving Scores for Tampa Bay

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Oregon running back Bucky Irving returned from injury in week 13 for the Buccaneers. He continues to make a big impact for Tampa Bay in his second consecutive week on the field.

Irving carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards, including a long of 32 against the New Orleans Saints. He also received two passes for 26 yards and caught quarterback Baker Mayfield’s only touchdown pass of the game.

The Buccaneers ended up falling to 7-6 on the season after the 24-20 loss. While Irving was featured heavily in Tampa Bay’s offense in the defeat, former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson didn’t see any targets for the first time since mid-September.

Evan Williams Notches a Win with the Packers

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The safety posted seven total tackles, including four solo, against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay ended up winning the game 28-21 to move to 9-3-1 on the season.

Williams nearly added another interception to his season total, but the play was ruled incomplete despite the Packers challenging the ruling on the field. Williams’ coverage on defense continues to be reliable, with his role continuing to grow in his second season.

MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Justin Herbert's Gritty Win

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked seven times by the Philadelphia Eagles defense, but Herbert and the Chargers picked up the win in overtime.

Herbert was playing a week removed from surgery on his non-throwing hand, and his performance in prime time turned heads. He finished the game 139 passing yards, but his 66 rushing yards led Los Angeles and ultimately led to the win.

A Rough Week for Dillon Gabriel, Marcus Mariota

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Outside of Nix and Herbert, it wasn’t the best week to be an Oregon quarterback in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback over Dillon Gabriel for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota saw multiple teammates suffer injuries in another Commanders loss.

Gabriel exited a game against the Ravens on November 16 with a concussion and went on to miss time. Sanders earned the trust of the coaching staff with Gabriel missing in action, and the former Duck only threw one pass since.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Mariota started a large chunk of the Commanders’ games this season, with quarterback Jayden Daniels dealing with injuries. Daniels started the week 14 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings but exited again with an elbow injury. Mariota entered in his place and threw for 30 yards and an interception.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said he didn’t know Daniels’ status on Monday, so it’s possible Mariota could earn another start for the Commanders. Washington is currently 3-10 on the season and hasn’t won a game since the beginning of October.