Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Visits Child In Hospital, Fan's Photo Goes Viral
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has made waves on social media after visiting a young fan in the hospital on Wednesday. The former Oregon Ducks star appeared to bring a gift bag filled with Broncos gear, including a beanie, a football, and some bracelets.
The original photo was captioned, "Why did I just wake up to Bo Nix talking to my son in this hospital."
The post of Nix and the young fan has nearly four million views on X, garnering attention and love from fans around the league.
Nix's trip to the hospital did not appear to be publicized except for this family's posts. The father elaborated on his son's story, writing their weekly visits to the hospital.
“Doctor told me my son was going to die when he was 2 weeks old unless he got a heart transplant we’ve been taking him to the hospital every week since then for treatment," posted the father in another X post.
In his young career, Nix has supported a number of charitable causes, and his trip to visit some young fans in the hospital is another example of the character of the Broncos quarterback.
While at Oregon, Nix worked closely with ALS United Northwest, and he has continued working with ALS United Rocky Mountain after being drafted by Denver. "Bo-lieve" shirts in Broncos colors are available to buy online, with all proceeds helping to fight ALS. In college, Nix pledged to donate $100 to ALS United for every touchdown he scored during his senior season with Oregon.
Nix's rookie season was one to remember as the former Oregon Ducks quarterback was a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, although Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels came away with the award. Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs before being eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.
Still, the future seems bright with the partnership of Denver coach Sean Payton and Nix.
Most recently, NFL legend Peyton Manning spoke about the relationship between the Broncos coach and his rookie quarterback.
“You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it,'” Manning said in an interview with Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.
Nix exceeded expectations in his rookie season in Denver, and the team feels ahead of schedule after drafting Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Who will the Broncos select in 2025?
Rumors always circle during draft season, but Payton and the Broncos are reportedly interested in adding to the offense. Will Denver draft Nix an offensive weapon like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty?