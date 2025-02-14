Denver Broncos To Select Ashton Jeanty In NFL Draft, Pair With Bo Nix?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar rookie season in which he helped lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Denver Sean Payton and the front office are looking to upgrade the skill positions around Nix and especially the running back room to balance out the offensive attack more. In a recent ESPN mock draft, the Broncos selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with their first-round draft pick.
Jeanty, the Maxwell Award winner and unanimous All-American, is coming off one of the best individual seasons in college football history. Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy race to Colorado’s do-it-all threat Travis Hunter. Jeanty ran for 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 7.0 yards per attempt. The record-breaking back added 138 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown as a cherry on top.
“It was hard to go 19 picks without Jeanty coming off the board — he’s one of my five highest-ranked prospects in the class. But he also plays the deepest position in this draft and one on which many teams philosophically are not inclined to use a premium pick. But this would be a dream scenario for the Broncos. They tied for 20th in yards per rush (4.1) and Javonte Williams is a free agent," wrote ESPN’s Field Yates.
“Jeanty would take over the lead role behind an excellent offensive line (the Broncos ranked first in run block win rate in 2024) and pair with second-year quarterback Bo Nix to give coach Sean Payton an offensive boost," Yates continued. "Jeanty can be a Pro Bowl-level player very early in his career, as his speed, power, contact balance and receiving profile are all excellent."
Jeanty is also a solid blocker in pass protection. He checks all the boxes. Payton, Nix, and the stout Broncos offensive line couldn’t ask for a better workhorse to take the pressure off of the entire team. With the Broncos having made the playoffs last season, the acquisition of a player like Jeanty could theoretically push them over the top as they journey to be a serious contender in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC West.
"I think he's the best running back I've seen since I've been here. You know, he's certainly an NFL guy, and he doesn't go down on first contact ever. He's one of the best stiff arm guys that we've gone against. He runs really, really physical," said Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning prior to their game this past season.
Lanning was proven to be correct as Jeanty used that game where he put up 200 total yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks to springboard himself into the national spotlight that ultimately saw him etched into college football history. It would be fitting if Jeanty was able to end up on an offense that features two Oregon legends. The NFL combine is just two weeks away and there’s a case to be made that if Jeanty passes that test, he’ll be a surefire top-25 pick.