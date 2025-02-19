Dallas Cowboys Trade Up In NFL Draft For Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon: Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys notoriously select well in the NFL Draft, recently adding star linebacker Micah Parsons in 2021 and star receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020. Will the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones decide to trade up to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to pick Oregon Duck defensive lineman Derrick Harmon?
In a recent NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Cowboys trade with the Los Angeles Rams to move up to No. 26 overall and snag Harmon. In this predicted trade, the Rams would receive 2025 draft picks No. 44, No. 76, and a 2026 third-round pick.
Harmon could be an instant impact rookie for Dallas in 2025 as the Cowboys have a huge need on the defensive line. Whether Dallas keeps impending free agent Osa Odighizuwa or not, the Cowboys need to bolster their trenches to keep up in the NFC East Division and vs. reigning-Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2025 NFL Draft is very important for a Dallas franchise that doesn't have much money to spend in NFL free agency. Harmon is an excellent fit because of his versatility, ability to rush the passer and apply pressure from the interior.
Harmon is listed as the No. 19 best available prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft on Mel Kiper's Big Board. He was the only Duck named in the the top 25 of Kiper's player rankings.
Harmon's draft stock increased after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and he has a chance to continue the positive momentum at the NFL Scouting Combine. which kicks off in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb 27, and runs through Sunday, March 2.
As a 6-5, 310-pound defensive tackle, Harmon started his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans. In three seasons in East Lansing from 2021-2023, he finished with 71 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
In his break out season under coach Dan Lanning in 2024, Harmon finished with 45 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He went on to be named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 50 total pressures and his 84.9 pass-rush grade from PFF ranks third.
Lanning raved about his former players who competed in the Senior Bowl, a group of NFL Draft hopefuls who have a chance to make Oregon history come April.
They did an unbelievable job," Lanning told Duck Insider. "We're so grateful for the time that they gave us. It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."
"Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted. Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have," Lanning continued.
Oregon is led by projected first-round picks in Harmon and Josh Conerly Jr. There were eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, which set a new program record. 2025 NFL mock drafts list 10-11 Ducks selected, which would break that record.
The NFL Draft Combine will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Here are the Cowboys picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:
No. 12
No. 44
No. 76
No. 148
No. 168*
No. 170*
No. 171*
No. 187
No. 209*
No. 248
*compensatory (subject to change)