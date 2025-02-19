Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams: USC Trojans Flip

The Oregon Ducks are in danger of losing four-star class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams to the USC Trojans. Williams has been committed to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks since August, but coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are predicted to flip Williams' commitment.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are now predicted to lose four-star quarterback Jonas Williams to the USC Trojans per Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3. Williams committed to Oregon back in August of 2024, but thing look to be trending in a different direction.

Williams Trending To Flip From Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is hoisted into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonas Williams is a 6-1, 200 pound quarterback out of New Lenox, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 

Jonas Williams has been committed to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks for over half a year, but it is very much up in the air that they retain him as the recruiting cycle continues.

Williams had this to say to 247Sports during Super Bowl week in New Orleans at the “Nike’s Next Ones” event. 

“Coach (Will) Stein is a great coach. Coach Lanning is as well. There is a trust factor there,” Williams said. “At the time it seemed like it was the best place for me…there’s been some things that have transpired recently though.”

Williams was asked which schools he is planning on taking official visits to. He listed Oregon, USC, LSU, and Ole Miss. 

When talking about USC, Williams said that they are "trending" in his decision.

Jonas Williams High On USC

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Here’s what Williams had to say about USC recently to On3 after visiting. 

“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in my recruitment. He’s been recruiting me pretty hard,” Williams said. “It’s one of my top contenders. I’m just taking it all in and grateful for the experience.”

USC’s recruiting classes for 2025 and 2026 have caught the eye of Williams.

“What they did with the ’25 class and what they’re doing with the ’26 is pretty intriguing,” Williams said. 

On3 also caught up with Jonas’s father, John. He also spoke about how the visit to USC was.

“It was a very nice and impressive university. The campus is nice. Obviously a great education out there and the football program speaks for itself,” John said. “(Coach Lincoln Riley) seems pretty trustworthy. Pretty humble guy. Obviously knowledgable in the football arena.”

