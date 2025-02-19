Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams: USC Trojans Flip
The Oregon Ducks are now predicted to lose four-star quarterback Jonas Williams to the USC Trojans per Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3. Williams committed to Oregon back in August of 2024, but thing look to be trending in a different direction.
Williams Trending To Flip From Oregon
Jonas Williams is a 6-1, 200 pound quarterback out of New Lenox, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Jonas Williams has been committed to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks for over half a year, but it is very much up in the air that they retain him as the recruiting cycle continues.
Williams had this to say to 247Sports during Super Bowl week in New Orleans at the “Nike’s Next Ones” event.
“Coach (Will) Stein is a great coach. Coach Lanning is as well. There is a trust factor there,” Williams said. “At the time it seemed like it was the best place for me…there’s been some things that have transpired recently though.”
Williams was asked which schools he is planning on taking official visits to. He listed Oregon, USC, LSU, and Ole Miss.
When talking about USC, Williams said that they are "trending" in his decision.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction
MORE: 3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?
Jonas Williams High On USC
Here’s what Williams had to say about USC recently to On3 after visiting.
“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in my recruitment. He’s been recruiting me pretty hard,” Williams said. “It’s one of my top contenders. I’m just taking it all in and grateful for the experience.”
USC’s recruiting classes for 2025 and 2026 have caught the eye of Williams.
“What they did with the ’25 class and what they’re doing with the ’26 is pretty intriguing,” Williams said.
On3 also caught up with Jonas’s father, John. He also spoke about how the visit to USC was.
“It was a very nice and impressive university. The campus is nice. Obviously a great education out there and the football program speaks for itself,” John said. “(Coach Lincoln Riley) seems pretty trustworthy. Pretty humble guy. Obviously knowledgable in the football arena.”