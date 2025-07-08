Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Ranked As NFL MVP Dark Horse?

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was picked as an NFL MVP dark horse among other second-year quarterbacks in the league that include: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won NFL MVP for the 2024-25 season.

Bri Amaranthus

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The irony is that when Denver drafted Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was ranked as the worst NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began by PFF.

The former Oregon Ducks star quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and now, NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum picked Nix as the second-year quarterback most likely to be an NFL MVP dark horse candidate.

"Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos, and here's why. If we're talking about the Broncos competing with the (Kansas City) Chiefs in a meaningful way, it's going to start with their defense, but Bo Nix was extremely efficient as a rookie, better than I expected," said Tannenbaum on SportsCenter.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"They went out and added (runningback) R.J. Harvey in the draft and then (tight end) Evan Engram, which will just make Bo Nix even more efficient. And you think about what Sean Payton did with Drew Brees. I think Bo Nix is on that sort of trajectory. And if we're talking about a surprise team in the Broncos, which a lot of us are, it's going to be led by their second-year quarterback, Bo Nix," Tannenbaum continued.

Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records in coach Sean Payton's Denver offense. Payton thinks year two will be more stable for Nix, who has all five offensive lineman returning from last year.

"It's a lot different," Payton said per the team website. "Just the processing (and) understanding of what we're doing in and out of the huddle (has improved). As you're watching each (Nix) decision, (the throws are) where you want the ball to go. I think it's entirely different."

Former Denver quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning expects Nix and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bil
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan this offseason. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”

The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.

For Ducks fans, it's exciting to see another Oregon quarterback shine in the NFL, joining Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and now Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel as current former Ducks quarterbacks in the NFL.

