Ducks Digest

Peyton Manning on Denver Broncos' Bo Nix: 'Sky's the Limit'

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had an impressive rookie season, leading Denver to the playoffs. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning sees a bright future ahead for Nix and the Broncos.

Cory Pappas

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC coach Peyton Manning during Pro Bowl Games practice at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Nix led the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in nine seasons.

The quarterback of the last Broncos team to make the playoffs was Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning. Manning spoke earlier this week about what he’s seen from Nix so far in his young NFL career.

Manning Impressed By Nix’s Rookie Season

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a. Pass during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the D
Peyton Manning was asked during pro bowl week about Bo Nix and his performance during his rookie season. He had this to say to Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com.

“Bo played great,” Manning said. “Some of these rookie quarterbacks had two different play-callers in their first years. So, Bo benefited from a good system with Sean and good rapport with his receivers and played at a high level.”

Nix was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate but did not attend the game due to going under a minor procedure. 

“I wish he could have come down here,” Manning said. “I think it would benefited him to be around proof like Joe Burrow…Great first year and sky’s the limit, I think, for him.”

Nix Rookie Numbers

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the fourth quarter
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bo Nix was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Nix had the second best season out of rookie quarterbacks this season, only behind Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers finished second, while Nix finished third.

This season, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Additionally, Nix ran for 430 yards and four touchdowns. 

2024 could not have gone much better for the Broncos. They exceeded expectations and won 10 games, made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season, and appear to have found their franchise quarterback. 2024 was Sean Payton's second as Broncos coach. Denver went 8-9 in 2023. Many skeptics believed that Payton and the Broncos reached for Nix at No. 12, but Nix showed they made the right decision.

Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the draft. Caleb Williams was taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders, Drake Maye was taken No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots, Michael Penix Jr. was taken No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and J.J. McCarthy was taken No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

