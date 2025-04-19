Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Emphasizes Running Back Need: Oregon Ducks' Jordan James?
The Denver Broncos have found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. As an offensive minded head coach, Sean Payton understands the importance of surrounding a star quarterback with talent at the skill positions.
Payton said in a recent media availability session that one key position the Broncos have been extensively scouting for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft has been the running back position. With their selection at No. 20 in the first round, it's unlikely they will be in play for the consensus No. 1 running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. However, a feasible mid-round option for Denver could be Oregon Ducks' running back Jordan James.
"There will be focus on the running back position. It's a pretty good draft for running backs," Payton said. "There are two great allies that I think to help quarterback play. It's really good defense and obviously a really good running game."
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said James is talented enough to earn a role in the NFL.
"Physical runner with a compact frame and lower center of gravity. James punches way above his weight class when it comes to breaking tackles and doling out punishment, but his ability to suddenly cut and change direction should not be minimized..but his ability to get tough yards could create draft value as a RB3 with a chance to develop into a larger role in time," Zierlein said.
Payton explained that the Broncos don't necessarily need to sign a top talent or spend a high draft pick in order to fill their need.
"If you have a real clear vision for how you want to use them, I think it's just the team's feeling for how good that player is and what type of career we think he can have. Then sometimes it's just the way the draft unfolds. Sometimes [when] you don't take one, it's not that you don't want to take one, it's just that maybe another position landed in your lap," Payton said.
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
The Broncos' need for a running back and the connection from Nix and James makes it a potential match made in heaven.
James' first two seasons in Eugene lined up with Nix's career at Oregon after latter transferred from Auburn in 2023. During their uber-successful 2024 season, the Ducks deployed a two-headed monster in the backfield featuring Bucky Irving and James along with Nix as the quarterback. That same season, James rushed for 759 yards and tied Irving with 11 touchdowns.
Denver is starting fresh at running back this season after an abysmal year this past season from the position group. The Broncos' leading rusher, Javonte Williams, rushed for 513 yards and four touchdowns. Williams decided to walk in free agency, leading to the Dallas Cowboys swooping in and signing the North Carolina product.
With Jaleel McLaughlin currently projected as the Broncos' lead running back, Payton will undoubtledy be looking to add a running back with talent, for a relatively low-cost. James could be that answer for Payton and he wouldn't have to spend a first round pick to do it.