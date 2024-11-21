Which Oregon Ducks Projected First Round 2025 NFL Draft Picks?
With only two regular-season games remaining, the College Football Playoff picture has begun to take shape. The 2024 NFL Draft picture is heating up as the collegiate postseason inches closer. Prominent All-Star games like the Reese’s Senior Bowl & East-West Shrine Bowl have begun announcing marquee players who have accepted invitations. Another sign that draft season is approaching is the influx of mock drafts from draft analysts.
In recent mock drafts by NBC Sports analyst Connor Rogers and from The 33rd Team, Oregon Ducks interior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was mocked as a first-round selection in both. The 33rd Team had Harmon mocked 18th overall to the San Francisco 49ers, and Rogers slotted Harmon 30th overall to the Buffalo Bills. Harmon’s stellar season after transferring from Michigan State this past season has put him in a position to be a consensus day-one NFL draft pick.
“The 300-plus pound Harmon has over 40 total pressures this season (per Pro Football Focus), creating havoc on Oregon’s defensive line. Pairing him with Ed Oliver would give the Bills an array of disruptors up front.” said NBC Sports analyst Connor Rogers in Harmon’s blurb.
Harmon is 6’5, 310 pounds with exceptional length and short-area quickness. In 11 games, Harmon has 36 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The raw stats are incredible, but some advanced metrics illustrate just how disruptive and active Harmon has been along the Oregon defensive front.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harmon has 42 pressures, ranking first among all defensive tackles and fifth nationally. His 17.9 percent pass rush win rate ranks second amongst division one defensive linemen, and the 86.3 overall grade is second of all interior defensive linemen. Oregon has clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a berth in the College Football Playoffs.
Harmon has already stamped his name as a legitimate top-50 prospect, but with the important stages he’ll have the opportunity to play on, Harmon can drastically improve his stock even more. Oregon's defense will be under the microscope as they push for a conference and national title. If the Ducks reach their goals, Hamron's play will be a key factor.
Oregon has many 2025 NFL Draft prospects including: defensive tackle Jordan Burch, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Evan Stewart, receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad among others.
