New England Patriots Visit Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James Ahead Of NFL Draft
It's a new era for the New England Patriots, with coach Mike Vrabel taking over for the 2025 season. Might the Patriots bolster their running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft? Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans teams were built around a strong rushing attack and Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James could be the answer.
The Patriots met with James in Eugene the day before Oregon's Pro Day, per a report from Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.
One specific stat may pique the interest of Patriots fans - James has never fumbled the ball in 386 career college rushing attempts. New England lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson had ball security issues last season, fumbling the ball six times in the 2024 season.
The explosive and tough James could thrive in Vrabel’s system and benefit from learning behind runing backs Stevenson and Antonio Gibson during his rookie season.
James' NFL Draft stock has steadily risen, despite being in a jam-packed running backs class.
"Extremely impressed with Oregon RB Jordan James," wrote Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network during the NFL Combine. "Let alone his ability as a ballplayer, he’s extremely mature in his approach at the position and was as well-spoken an athlete that has been up at the podium this week. A dude that’ll play for a long time."
James has been mocked to be drafted as high as the second round, with most prediction round three-six. It's very possible The 5-10, 210-pound Nashville native could sneak into Day 2 of the draft depending on a team's need.
"I want to say this right now. . . . Jordan James is the most underrated running back in this class," said former ESPN NFL Draft analyst and current Ringer host Todd McShay about James.
James also met with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings during Pro Day, according to Pauline.
There is a chance the Patriots address their running back need with their first round pick if former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is still available. Jeany could prove too exciting and talented to pass up.
While Jeanty is a diamond of the class, don't overlook James, who is garnering momentum as an NFL Draft sleeper. James has the second-highest grade on PFF, ranking above the 80th percentile on gap and zone runs.
James totaled 1,267 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as the lead back for the Ducks in 2024. James finished his Oregon career in a tie for fifth all-time with 31 career rushing touchdowns, and tied for ninth all-time with a career rushing average of 5.74 yards per carry.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
There were eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, which set a new program record. 2025 NFL mock drafts list 10-11 Ducks selected, which would break that record.
"Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted," Oregon coach Lanning told Duck Insider. "Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have."