Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Addresses Shaky Performance
Ahead of the NFL season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has emphasized stepping up as a leader. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback led his team to the NFL postseason as a rookie and is looking to make a further push in year two.
The Denver Broncos faced the San Francisco 49ers for their first preseason game, and it was not Nix's best performance. He finished the game going 6-of-11 for 31 yards and one safety with zero touchdowns. Nix’s performance could be seen as concerning, or possibly just getting rust off, but the former Oregon quarterback has continued to take accountability.
Nix Takes Accountability
NFL insider Kay Adams was in Denver for the Broncos' practice on Tuesday. Nix and wide receiver Courtland Sutton sat down with Adams on the Up & Adams show, and the second-year quarterback was not pleased with how practice went.
“I like the narrative that we had a good practice, but I wasn’t necessarily too excited with it today,” Nix said. “I felt like, starting from me, I felt like the energy could have been better today. But, you know, I just got to do my job better. And, you know, until it’s perfect, it’s not done well enough.”
Nix recently made the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025, and he shared a similar viewpoint. The former Ducks quarterback was ranked No. 64, and while that is an honor to be voted so highly by fellow NFL players, Nix felt like it was not good enough, and there are goals to still achieve.
Preparing For Year Two
One of the top aspects of the 2025 NFL season is that Nix and the Broncos will have many returning players on the offense. While there are new additions, having Sutton and the returning offensive line adds continuity. Nix is excited for the direction that the team is heading.
“We’re excited to be able to learn and grow together. You know we got a good football team, but we don’t want to just be talk,” Nix added. “We’re gonna hear that enough. We want to go out there and actually be a good football team. So, it doesn’t happen by accident.”
The Denver Broncos finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, thanks to an impressive final 10 games of the season. Of the final 10 games, the team won six, and Nix threw 24 touchdowns. This caused the Broncos to earn a playoff spot in Nix’s rookie season.
While Nix may be having up-and-down practices, he proved he can turn things around, and the former Ducks quarterback can do it again in year two.
Sean Payton Emphasizes Nix’s Leadership
Nix taking accountability should come as no surprise. Earlier in training camp, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton emphasized that his quarterback is showing his leadership growth this year.
“The leadership skillset, I think, comes at that position, and he’s comfortable with that. And when you're a young player, it’s just about proving yourself,” Payton told NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund and Patrick Claybon. “When you prove that you can play, they latch onto that, and I think it happened for him last year.”
Nix is aware of the mistakes he is making and is working to hone his skills ahead of the season. The Broncos have two preseason games remaining where Nix could have the chance to turn things around and shake off the rust ahead of the season.
The Broncos will first face the Arizona Cardinals (Aug. 16) then the New Orleans Saints (Aug. 23).
Nix and the Denver Broncos will open the regular season against the Tennessee Titans at home on Sept. 7.