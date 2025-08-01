Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Shares Bo Nix's Most Underrated Skill
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was one of 2024’s biggest risers in the NFL. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback ended the regular season on a high note, helping lead his team to the postseason.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is entering his third season with the franchise and has full confidence in his quarterback. In addition to his accuracy passing the ball, Payton highlighted the aspect of Nix’s game that stood out the most through draft preparations and his rookie season.
Payton Highlights Nix's Running Abilities
When it came to the draft preparations, one of the aspects of Nix's game that caused Payton and the Broncos to target the former Ducks quarterback.
“I’ve mentioned this before, when the combine came, he didn’t shuffle, he didn’t do a number of these drills that I thought he’s be exceptional at. Later, he told me he had turf toe, and it made sense. But when you watched him, you thought, 'Man, this guy is tough to sack.' And he won a lot of downs for us last year with his feet,” Payton said, per DenverSports.com.
In 2023 with the Oregon Ducks, Nix rushed the ball for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He showed his playmaking abilities, which led to Denver selecting him No. 12 overall. Four quarterbacks were drafted before Nix, but Payton and the Broncos got their guy.
In Nix’s rookie season, he had the third-most rushing yards on the team. Nix finished the regular season with 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He and running back Javonte Williams both led the team with four rushing yards
“I don’t know if those drills would've changed where and how he was drafted. I remember talking to George [Paton] saying this is a real good foot athlete,” Payton continued.
The Broncos coach went on to joke that he is glad Nix did not run at the 2024 NFL Combine, so no other team saw his abilities. If he did not have the turf toe, perhaps the former Ducks quarterback could have gone earlier in the draft.
By the end of the season, Nix totaled 92 carries. When asked if the team sets a limit for Nix to run, Payton said it had more to do with protecting himself.
“No, I think the audit would be more in regards to protecting himself at the end of those plays. And the timing of when’s a gotta have it,” Payton said. “It’s a strength.”
Nix Stepping Forward
The Denver Broncos finished the season with a 10-7 record, ending up as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Making the postseason as a rookie was a strong start for the former Ducks quarterback, but the team is looking for more.
Nix is a talented runner and will continue using his legs to make plays, but the Broncos' run game as a whole can open up this season. Denver signed running back J.K. Dobbins in free agency and selected RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the potential of a strong run game, the Broncos’ offense as a whole will open up. Nix and the Broncos have the chance to continue to be a dominant team in a tough AFC division.