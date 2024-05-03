Oregon Lands Two Huge Defensive Commitments: How They Fit With Ducks
The Oregon Ducks football team has continued its hot recruiting streak of top talent. Friday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks picked up commitments from 2025 linebacker Nasir Wyatt and transfer portal defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Michigan State.
Wyatt is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California who holds offers from Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, and Baylor. A consensus four-star prospect, Wyatt is known for his speed and pass-rushing ability, two key factors in Lanning’s ideal linebacker.
“Tosh [Lupoi], he already has a plan put in store for me that allows me to do everything I do best.,” Wyatt told ESPN.
Holding a .96 rating in the 247 Sports Composite, Wyatt is rated as the No. 8 edge/outside linebacker in the 2025 high school class and should bring serious juice to Oregon’s defense.
Aside from linebackers, the interior defensive line was a position of need for Oregon, as it heads into its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
Enter Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who the Ducks just signed from the transfer portal.
Harmon was the No.1 ranked defensive tackle in the transfer portal before settling on the Ducks.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, Harmon brings the size and grit necessary for a starter in one of the most physical conferences in college football. After losing Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae (among others) from last season’s defensive line, Oregon acted quickly to replace their production, bringing in Houston transfer Jamaree Caldwell and now Harmon, both rated as four-star transfers by 247.
With the summer recruiting season picking up steam, Oregon will certainly look to add talent across the board as they pursue the best possible recruiting class. Transfer portal safety Peyton Woodyard from Alabama is slated to visit Oregon over the weekend as Lanning and Lupoi look to shore up one of the few remaining weaknesses on the Ducks’ roster.