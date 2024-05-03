Five Reasons Why College Football Players Enter Transfer Portal
When college football players decide to hop into the transfer portal, we hear fans and coaches insinuate they are selfish, entitled, disloyal, money-hungry kids who don’t want to work.
The reality is, for most student athletes the decision to enter the transfer portal is complex and influenced by a mix of personal, academic, and athletic factors. It is not a simple lack of commitment or competitiveness.
Today on The Unafraid Show, I dive into the top five reasons student athletes enter the portal.
The reasons will challenge the narrative that the transfer portal is detrimental to the spirit of college sports. The reality is that the portal it offers necessary flexibility, and often relief for athletes navigating their unique circumstances that are often not their choice.
The staggering number of entries into the college football transfer portal is enough to make your head spin. From August 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023, 8,699 NCAA football players stepped into the portal from all levels D1- NAIA, according to ESPN. That’s up 5.5 percent from last year's record of 8,242 and more than double the number from the first cycle back in 2018-19, which was just a little over 4,000.
Zooming in on just the Football Bowl Subdivision, the FBS, we've seen a record-shattering 3,284 players dive into the portal. That’s a 6.5 percent jump from last year's 3,083, and about double the 1,717 from the 2018-19 season, per the stats gurus over at 247 Sports.
That 3,284 number means over 20 percent of all FBS players will be looking to make a move this offseason, whether by force, choice, or necessity. the game is changing, and these players are not just sitting around, and I’m sharing the top five reasons why.
George Wrighster hosts the Unafraid Show, featuring interviews of top athletes, coaches, and celebrities with a daily dose of sports content. A former Oregon football tight end, Wrightster was drafted in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED: Big Ten Conference Football Championship Odds After College Football Spring Games
RELATED: Oregon Basketball Schedule: Big Ten Conference Releases Opponents
RELATED: Oregon Football News: Ben Roberts, Collin Gill Enter Transfer Portal