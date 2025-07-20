Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Best Offensive Tackle In NFL In Latest Ranking?
When the Detroit Lions selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they knew the former Oregon Ducks star would be a vital part of their rebuild.
After earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, Sewell has not only become one of the best players on his team, but one of the best players at his position across the league.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked Sewell as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the NFL, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs. Rounding out the top three behind Sewell is Philadelphia' Lane Johnson.
"Sewell's physical brand of football has been a winning combo for Detroit on his way to back-to-back first-team All-Pro honors. His 2024 metrics -- 91.2 pass block win rate and 71.7 run block win rate -- are not stellar, the latter ranking last among players who garnered at least one vote. But you don't have to watch Sewell play for long to know how he impacts a game," Fowler said.
After playing less than two full seasons at Oregon before opting out of the 2020 campaign, Sewell declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Immediately he was heralded as one of the top prospects in the draft class.
It didn’t take long for him to break out after getting selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Sewell was named to Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie team after making 16 starts in his debut season in the NFL.
Since his rookie season, he's been voted as a two-time All-Pro and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods, cementing his status as one of the best offensive tackles in football. He has also been a major part in the Lions' rebuild from one of the worst team's in the league to a Super Bowl contender in just a few seasons.
It’s not a stretch to say that Sewell is on pace to become one of the greatest offensive lineman from Oregon to play in the NFL.
Arguably one of the best players to ever come out of Oregon was offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman. He played 12 seasons in the NFL in the '80s and '90s, spending a good chunk of his career protecting Denver Broncos' star quarterback John Elway. Zimmerman was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and is also a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. The California native earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named as a All-Pro four times, including three first-team honors.
If he continues to play at a high level, Sewell is bound to become one of the best Ducks to play in the NFL in recent memory.