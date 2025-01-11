Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell Makes Second Consecutive NFL First Team All-Pro
Former Oregon Ducks and current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell made the NFL 2024 AP First Team All-Pro Offense. It was announced on Friday that Sewell, for the second consecutive year, was named the best right tackle in all of football.
Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell has solidified himself as the best right tackle in the NFL. Sewell was named an AP First Team All-Pro right tackle for the second straight year. Sewell is an anchor of the Lions offensive line, which is considered to be one of the best units in the NFL.
Sewell was drafted by the Detroit Lions as the No. 7 overall pick in the first round 2021 NFL Draft. Right away, it was clear the Lions made the right pick. In just four seasons in the league, Sewell has made three Pro Bowls and two first team All-Pro honors.
Sewell and the Lions agreed to a four year $112 million contract extension prior to the 2024 season.
The Detroit Lions have gotten better each year since they drafted Sewell. Detroit went 3-13 in 2021, 8-9 in 2022, 12-5 in 2023, and 15-2 in 2024. The Lions got all the way to the NFC Championship game last season and will look to take the next step and make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history this year. They are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye for the upcoming NFL playoffs.
Detroit Lions Enter NFL Playoffs As Super Bowl Favorites
The Detroit Lions capped off the best regular season in franchise history with a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The win clinched the NFC North division and the No. 1 in the NFC. Detroit now will get some much needed rest during the wild card weekend and await the lowest seed to win.
This season, the Lions have been led by a high powered offense engineered by quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 72.4 percent.
The Lions had two wide receivers rack up over 1,000 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns and Jameson Williams' 1,001 yards and 7 touchdowns. Detroit also has an elite ground attack with running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs ran for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Lions are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl with odds of +295. Their odds to win the NFC are +115.
