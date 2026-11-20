Oregon’s quest to flip Javian “JP” Jones-Priest from Virginia Tech gained momentum this week with two prominent recruiting experts predicting that Dan Lanning’s squad is about to sway the four-star prospect away from the Hokies.

Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman of Rivals both projected on Tuesday that Oregon will flip the highly-touted running back out of Arlington, Texas, before the quickly approaching early signing period.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away from Michigan Wolverines defenders at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While these are still predictions, there’s now some extra weight surrounding Jones-Priest’s anticipated visit to Eugene.

The Pursuit of Javian “JP” Jones-Priest

Jones-Priest officially committed to coach James Franklin and Virginia Tech on May 19 prior to his senior year at Arlington Martin High School.

Lanning, however, never gave up his pursuit after offering Priest-Jones a scholarship in December. And now it appears the fifth-year coach will get the final crack at the four-star recruit who is expected to visit Oregon the weekend of the Ducks’ regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nov. 28 trip arrives two weeks after Jones-Priest’s originally scheduled visit to Eugene to see Oregon take on Michigan at Autzen Stadium was shelved due to travel disruptions. It would be his third trip to visit the Ducks’ program, despite his official visit on June 19 falling through.

Now Lanning gets him four days prior to the opening of the Dec. 2 early signing period.

Meet Running Back Javian “JP” Jones-Priest

Oregon has a storied history of developing dynamic running backs and Jones-Priest would certainly fit that mold.

The 5-10, 197-pound tailback has rushed for 1,309 yards and 30 touchdowns through Arlington Martin’s first 11 games, averaging 119 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game. That’s in addition to 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison makes a catch against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones-Priest, who rushed for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, put that elite speed on display in October when he torched Arlington-Lamar for 195 yards and six scores.

The son of All-American cornerback Rafael Priest (TCU 2005-2009), Jones-Priest also excels on the track, posting times of 10.41 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.25 seconds in the 200 meters.

Rivals ranks the speedster as the No. 262 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, including No. 21 among running backs. And Oregon remains firmly in the picture.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov. 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning takes the field versus the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s 2027 recruiting class is already off to a strong start,. ranking No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten with 26 commits, per Rivals. Of them, six currently rank inside Rivals’ top-100 with 12 total in its top-300.

Adding Jones-Priest would strengthen a position where the Ducks currently only have one commitment, four-star running back CaDarius McMiller of Tyler, Texas (No. 177 national, No. 12 among running backs).

Jones-Priest would give Lanning’s class a pair of Texas running backs ranked among Rival’s top 25 at the position.

Oct. 16, 2026; Glassboro, New Jersey; Glassboro High School wide receiver Xavier Sabb makes the catch against the Camden Panthers at Glassboro High School on Friday, Joe Warner For the Courier-Post. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’d join a class that already boasts five-star commitments from quarterback Will Mencl and wide receivers Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb. Jones-Priest would also join a Ducks running backs room featuring sophomore running backs Jordon Davison (439 yards, seven touchdowns), Dierre Hill Jr. (572 yards, five touchdowns), along with freshman Brandon Smith (248 yards, two touchdowns), Oregon top-three leading rushers on the year.

Oregon Ducks’ Chances to Flip

Despite the prediction of several top recruiting experts, Jones-Priest remains committed to Virginia Tech. But Lanning and Oregon have the momentum as the season barrels toward the early signing period.

Time will tell if the Ducks can steal a last-minute prospect away from Franklin and the Hokies.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.