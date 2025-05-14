Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Exclusive: Phil Knight A ‘Winner And Giver In Every Way’
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning beams with gratitude when he talks about Nike co-founder and Ducks donor Phil Knight. Yes, in part because of the financial impact that the billionaire Knight has on the Ducks program amid the booming Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era - but also because Lanning appreciates Knight’s thirst for victory and commitment to end cancer.
Lanning’s respect for Knight is palpable as he reflects on his favorite memories with “Uncle Phil,” as he’s known by Ducks players and fans.
“There's been several (favorite memories), but most of them probably circulate around games,” Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “After games, getting to see him. After we won the Big Ten championship, and seeing him and knowing how special that moment was for him. After a bowl win. Him being in the locker room with us after games.”
When the Ducks won the 2024 Big Ten Championship in their inaugural season in the conference, Lanning celebrated with his team, children, wife, parents and Knight.
Most people don’t get to see Knight in that light.
“You’re missing out,” Lanning joked. “He's wearing a big smile and then he's always worried about the next one. This guy's a winner in every way and a giver in every way.”
What’s the “next one” for Oregon? Well, after a 13-0 undefeated regular season Oregon looks to repeat as Big Ten Champions in 2025. The Ducks suffered an early exit in the College Football Playoffs after losing to eventual-National Champion Ohio State. Pushing deeper into the playoffs in 2025 and towards Oregon’s first-ever National Championship is certainly the desire in 2025.
Knight’s passion for the University of Oregon breeds some jealously around the country. The Oregon alum likes his financial contributions to stay private but he has donated more than one billion dollars to the University including contributions to renovations for Autzen Stadium and Hayward Field, the Matthew Knight Basketball Arena, the Knight Library, the Knight Law Center and a science complex.
“I think he gets a lot of credit for what's happened here at Oregon,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “He deserves a lot of that, but I'm just as impressed with what he's done away from here. The philanthropy that his family has shown, the impact that he's had on the world is really impressive.”
Phil and his wife, Penny, were married in 1968 after meeting at Portland State University. The “winning” couple wants to end cancer. Forever changing the future of cancer research, the couple donated $100 million to the OHSU Cancer Institute in 2008, the largest gift in the history of Oregon Health & Science University. Then in 2013, Knight pledged to donate another $500 million if OHSU could match it. OHSU met the goal in 2015 and Knight stuck to his word, bringing the total to $1 billion raised for cancer research.
The Knight’s generous philanthropy has changed lives - for patients who are treated at OHSU in Portland and beyond.
It’s a topic that hits home for Lanning, as his wife, Sauphia, completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017. Sauphia’s cancer was osteosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer. She fought and beat it, forever inspiring her family along the way.
"She was a fighter from day one," Lanning said in an inspiring ESPN feature. "There were days that were not great. There were days that were really hard. I felt like it was always my job to put a smile on her face."
"I sat in a wheelchair," said Sauphia. "And he would push me around the hospital. And he would sing to me."
Sauphia is eight years cancer free. She helped design Oregon’s Nike ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ uniforms in 2024. The ‘Heroes’ uniform incorporated specific elements suggested by Dan, Sauphia and each of their three sons. The helmet featured Oregon's trademark "O" logo incorporated with a yellow ribbon, a concept Sauphia sketched herself. Their oldest son, Caden, suggested the use of an ice cream cone, acknowledging the treat the Lannings would enjoy to lift their spirits after Sauphia's treatment sessions.
"That was a really fun project from the heart for our family," Lanning told Amaranthus. "It meant a ton to us. I think it tells you a little bit how special the connection with Nike and Oregon is. To get to be a part of something so special, that that game meant a lot to us, and it was beyond just football, which is pretty cool."
Is there a chance that the Lannings would design another 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniform in 2025? Lanning said there isn't anything in the works yet.
In a beautifully ironic way, both the Lannings and the Knights share the vision and desire to end cancer.
“It’s special that a couple that have done so much, Phil and Penny have done so much for not just Oregon, but sports in general and the world, care so much about this place, which makes it unique,” Lanning said.
Oregon fans love to swap those “unique” Knight stories…
Remembering the time he held the door open and high-fived a big group of Ducks fans at the team hotel at the Rose Bowl. How about the iconic photo of Knight with Lebron’s two sons sitting courtside as Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader… Knight is seen soaking up the pure sports moment, as historically the only person not capturing the moment on their phone. Knight was the CEO of Nike when the company famously signed LeBron James in 2003.
Most recently, Knight was in the news for being linked to the potential sale of the Portland Trail Blazers. Knight shut down the idea, saying at his age he has no interest in acquiring a team in a statement. It's not the news Trail Blazers fans hoped for, but Ducks fans can rest easy knowing they don't have to share Knight's attention.
Knight is a force - in business and humanitarianism. His impact on the Oregon Ducks and cancer research is undeniable… And possibly on coach Lanning as well.