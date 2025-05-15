Ranking Denver Broncos Strength Of Schedule In Bo Nix's Second NFL Season
EUGENE – The Denver Broncos’ 2025 schedule is released and it sets up nicely for quarterback Bo Nix to build on his outstanding rookie campaign. Denver's strength of schedule based on opponents’ 2024 win percentage is ranked No. 15 hardest of the 32 teams, basically the middle of the pack.
The Broncos are set to open the 2025 season at home against 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. They will then have back-to-back road games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.
In week four, Denver returns home for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by road games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. The Jets game will be played in London.
Denver will then host the New York Giants in week seven, and the Dallas Cowboys in week eight before traveling to Houston to take on the Texans. The Broncos will then have a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Raiders at home in week 10 and a home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in week 11.
Denver will have a bye in week 12 before traveling to the Nation’s capital for a Sunday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.
The final stretch of the season includes a road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders in week 14, a home game against the Green Bay Packers in week 15, and another home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 16. Denver then travels to Kansas City for a Christmas Day game against the Chiefs in week 17, before closing out the regular season at home with a divisional rematch against fellow former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
What does this mean for Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix?
Expectations are high for Nix heading into his second season in the NFL. The former Duck had a breakout rookie season in Denver. Not only did last season change his career, but the entire Broncos organization as well.
Bo Nix finished the 2024 season as the top rookie in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns. His 29 touchdown throws rank second all-time for a rookie, only behind Justin Herbert’s thirty-one in 2020.
Nix’s consistent performance throughout the season helped lead Denver to its first ten-win season and playoff berth since 2015.
Heading into the 2025–26 season, Nix and the Broncos have more pressure on them to build off the success of last season. The leaked schedule shows some strengths that could help the Broncos repeat success, notably the timing of the bye week.
A week 12 bye could be a major advantage for the Broncos. By week 12, players can typically feel the strain of the season physically. The bye would give them time to rest and regroup just before the final playoff push.
What challenges does the schedule present?
On the other hand, Denver’s schedule is packed with high-stakes matchups. The week five road trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles, along with the two matchups against the Chiefs, will undoubtedly shape the division race.
Travel presents another challenge for the Broncos. The week six trip to London will likely add a layer of travel fatigue to an already demanding schedule.
Takeaways:
While the Broncos certainly don't have the easiest schedule, it's also far from being the hardest. Hosting teams like the Bengals, Cowboys, and Chiefs in Denver could work in favor of the Broncos. On top of that, the late week 12 bye gives them time to recover before a tough final stretch. If Nix continues to develop at the speed he did last season, and the team stays healthy, a return to the playoffs is well within reach.