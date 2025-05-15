Ducks Digest

Ranking Denver Broncos Strength Of Schedule In Bo Nix's Second NFL Season

Olivia Cleary

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The Denver Broncos’ 2025 schedule is released and it sets up nicely for quarterback Bo Nix to build on his outstanding rookie campaign. Denver's strength of schedule based on opponents’ 2024 win percentage is ranked No. 15 hardest of the 32 teams, basically the middle of the pack.

May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by Com
May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos are set to open the 2025 season at home against 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. They will then have back-to-back road games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers

In week four, Denver returns home for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by road games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. The Jets game will be played in London. 

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the third quarter a
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Denver will then host the New York Giants in week seven, and the Dallas Cowboys in week eight before traveling to Houston to take on the Texans. The Broncos will then have a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Raiders at home in week 10 and a home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in week 11. 

Denver will have a bye in week 12 before traveling to the Nation’s capital for a Sunday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) celebrates with teammates after sc
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The final stretch of the season includes a road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders in week 14, a home game against the Green Bay Packers in week 15, and another home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 16. Denver then travels to Kansas City for a Christmas Day game against the Chiefs in week 17, before closing out the regular season at home with a divisional rematch against fellow former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers. 

What does this mean for Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix? 

Expectations are high for Nix heading into his second season in the NFL. The former Duck had a breakout rookie season in Denver. Not only did last season change his career, but the entire Broncos organization as well. 

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) moves to avoid pressure from Buffalo Bills
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) moves to avoid pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bo Nix finished the 2024 season as the top rookie in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns. His 29 touchdown throws rank second all-time for a rookie, only behind Justin Herbert’s thirty-one in 2020. 

Nix’s consistent performance throughout the season helped lead Denver to its first ten-win season and playoff berth since 2015. 

Heading into the 2025–26 season, Nix and the Broncos have more pressure on them to build off the success of last season. The leaked schedule shows some strengths that could help the Broncos repeat success, notably the timing of the bye week. 

May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Bron
May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A week 12 bye could be a major advantage for the Broncos. By week 12, players can typically feel the strain of the season physically. The bye would give them time to rest and regroup just before the final playoff push. 

What challenges does the schedule present? 

On the other hand, Denver’s schedule is packed with high-stakes matchups. The week five road trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles, along with the two matchups against the Chiefs, will undoubtedly shape the division race. 

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against t
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Travel presents another challenge for the Broncos. The week six trip to London will likely add a layer of travel fatigue to an already demanding schedule. 

Takeaways: 

While the Broncos certainly don't have the easiest schedule, it's also far from being the hardest. Hosting teams like the Bengals, Cowboys, and Chiefs in Denver could work in favor of the Broncos. On top of that, the late week 12 bye gives them time to recover before a tough final stretch. If Nix continues to develop at the speed he did last season, and the team stays healthy, a return to the playoffs is well within reach. 

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

