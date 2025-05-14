Dillon Gabriel Details How Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Helped Prepare Him For The NFL
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel began full team activities with the team after completing NFL rookie minicamp this past weekend. The former All-American for the Oregon Ducks has turned heads with his smooth, calm disposition and accuracy on the field. As Gabriel starts the journey to potentially becoming the starter, the leadership qualities and experience he gained from college can go a long way in helping realize that dream.
In a recent sit-down with the Cleveland Browns’ “Best Podcast Available”, Gabriel talked about how the Oregon Ducks helped prepare him for the National Football League and the community that made his historic year in Eugene special. Head coach Dan Lanning also made an appearance and detailed what makes Gabriel a great quarterback, teammate, and person.
“It means a bunch. I think the year that we had, but also the people in that community and that organization, just how much they care, makes it that much more meaningful being able to represent them,” Gabriel said when asked about what it means to be an Oregon Duck in the NFL.
“The way to work, you know? The professional atmosphere that coach provided, and just everyone adopting that mentality. That’s why it’s been a smooth transition again here in Cleveland. There’s a lot for me to learn, but being set up in that way, being able to have that in college is huge for me now,” said Gabriel of how Oregon prepared him for the next level.
Gabriel’s lone season in Eugene was remembered as he led the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season with a Big Ten title, including wins over Ohio State, Boise State, Penn State, Michigan, and UCLA. Gabriel was also named All-American, Big Ten MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year, and First Team All-Big-Ten. To accompany that, Gabriel broke multiple NCAA records.
“I just think that’s indicative of who Dillon [Gabriel] is,” Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. “Game in and game out, when the game is on the line, there is no moment too big. No moment too little. He’s never too high, never too low, and showed up for us the past season.”
Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks don’t have a long history, but the two are forever tied at the hip after having such incredible success. Other examples are Cam Newton at Auburn, Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams at USC, Cam Ward at Miami, Shedeur Sanders at Colorado, and Will Howard at Ohio State. In the new age of college football, more and more of these stories will become normal, but the connections established won’t be any less memorable or impactful.
Cleveland begins veteran minicamp in two weeks, and Gabriel will have an opportunity to work with the full team under the eyes of the nation. Cleveland's quarterback competition between Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett is a massive NFL storyline. As the quarterback battle heats up, the preparation Gabriel can lean on will be a steadying force throughout the nerves and learning curve he’s sure to encounter.