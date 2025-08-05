Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injury Status For Cleveland Browns' Preseason Game

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett will likely sit out of the Browns' first NFL preseason game on Friday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Gabriel and Pickett have lingering hamstring injuries. Will Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Huntley or Joe Flacco start? The former Oregon Duck Gabriel has not had any injury setbacks, however.

Bri Amaranthus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett will likely sit out of the Browns' first NFL preseason game on Friday vs. the Carolina Panthers, per NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot. Gabriel and Pickett have lingering hamstring injuries.

Will quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco or recently-signed Tyler Huntley start?

Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Kenny Pickett Joe Flacco Shedeur Sanders Kevin Stefanski Panthers NFL AFC North
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injury Update

The good news is, the former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel has not had any injury setbacks to his hamstring. Pickett also has not had any setbacks to his hamstring injury but hasn't practiced fully since July 26.

The move to sit Gabriel does not indicate that this will be a long-term injury designation. Gabriel was able to practice at a limited capacity in the Browns' 10th training camp practice on Monday.

"He'll be out here, just a little bit of tightness," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said about Gabriel.

The not-so-good news is, NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show Stefanski that he could be Cleveland's long-term answer at quarterback by performing well in "real" game action instead of just practice.

Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Shedeur Sanders Kevin Stefanski Kenny pickett injury hamstring tyler huntley joe flacco nfl
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns Sign Quarterback Tyler Huntley

The 27-year-old quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed with the Cleveland Browns before the start of the preseason, adding to a crowded but banged-up quarterbacks room that includes Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco, Pickett, Huntley and Deshaun Watson.

Last season, Huntley played for the Miami Dolphins and went 2-3 in five starts.

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) throws a pass before the game between the Cleveland Brown
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) throws a pass before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns Training Camp Stats

In limited action due to a hamstring injury, Gabriel went 4/5 passing on Monday.

For the entire 10 days of training camp so far, Gabriel has gone 66/118 passing, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. This is good for a completion percentage of 55.9 percent.

Here are the stats for the other three quarterbacks through 10 practices:

  • Joe Flacco is 63/104 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • Shedeur Sanders is 56/79 with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • Kenny Pickett is 27/38 with three touchdowns and one interception. 
Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Kenny Pickett Joe Flacco Shedeur Sanders Kevin Stefanski Panthers NFL AFC North
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits

MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) takes selfies with young football fans after day eight of NFL training camp a
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) takes selfies with young football fans after day eight of NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns Preseason Schedule

The Browns face the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network. The Browns are also holding joint practices with the Panthers on Wednesday.

After that, Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23).

"Yeah, I think it'll just be interesting. It's a cool concept too," Gabriel said of the Browns preseason. "Being a rookie, kind of new to how preseason works, it'll be interesting to see how it goes in joint practice, even leading into the preseason game. But, you know, it's fun.... You look forward to it as a competitor as well."

Oregon Ducks fans may have to wait to watch their Heisman trophy finalist in his first NFL action. In one of the most interesting NFL storylines, it will be all eyes on how the Browns divide playing time for their three preseason games.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football