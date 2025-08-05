Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injury Status For Cleveland Browns' Preseason Game
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett will likely sit out of the Browns' first NFL preseason game on Friday vs. the Carolina Panthers, per NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot. Gabriel and Pickett have lingering hamstring injuries.
Will quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco or recently-signed Tyler Huntley start?
Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injury Update
The good news is, the former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel has not had any injury setbacks to his hamstring. Pickett also has not had any setbacks to his hamstring injury but hasn't practiced fully since July 26.
The move to sit Gabriel does not indicate that this will be a long-term injury designation. Gabriel was able to practice at a limited capacity in the Browns' 10th training camp practice on Monday.
"He'll be out here, just a little bit of tightness," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said about Gabriel.
The not-so-good news is, NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show Stefanski that he could be Cleveland's long-term answer at quarterback by performing well in "real" game action instead of just practice.
Browns Sign Quarterback Tyler Huntley
The 27-year-old quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed with the Cleveland Browns before the start of the preseason, adding to a crowded but banged-up quarterbacks room that includes Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco, Pickett, Huntley and Deshaun Watson.
Last season, Huntley played for the Miami Dolphins and went 2-3 in five starts.
Browns Training Camp Stats
In limited action due to a hamstring injury, Gabriel went 4/5 passing on Monday.
For the entire 10 days of training camp so far, Gabriel has gone 66/118 passing, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. This is good for a completion percentage of 55.9 percent.
Here are the stats for the other three quarterbacks through 10 practices:
- Joe Flacco is 63/104 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Shedeur Sanders is 56/79 with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Kenny Pickett is 27/38 with three touchdowns and one interception.
Browns Preseason Schedule
The Browns face the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network. The Browns are also holding joint practices with the Panthers on Wednesday.
After that, Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23).
"Yeah, I think it'll just be interesting. It's a cool concept too," Gabriel said of the Browns preseason. "Being a rookie, kind of new to how preseason works, it'll be interesting to see how it goes in joint practice, even leading into the preseason game. But, you know, it's fun.... You look forward to it as a competitor as well."
Oregon Ducks fans may have to wait to watch their Heisman trophy finalist in his first NFL action. In one of the most interesting NFL storylines, it will be all eyes on how the Browns divide playing time for their three preseason games.