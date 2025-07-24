Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Coordinators Who Passed On Other Jobs

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about how much he relies on offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi in Eugene. He also recognized they could be head coaches some day. He also talked about how the Oregon Ducks are 'doubling down' in 2025.

Arden Cravalho

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football's Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning highlighted a handful of things he is very excited and thankful for ahead of the 2025-26 college football season.

As a leader who's only as strong as those around him, Lanning was thrilled about continuity within his coaching staff when speaking at the 2025 Big Ten Conference Media Day. That has been as important than anything to the overall success of the college football program in the Pacific Northwest over the years.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.

Lanning and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens have been able to bring back offensive coordinator Will Stein (who's also serving as the quarterbacks coach) for his third straight season, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi (who's also serving as the linebackers coach) for his fourth straight season.

"The experience on our staff, I continue to be impressed with the staff that we have. Going into year three now with the same offensive and defensive coordinator. We've got several of our staff members back. Even though they've been given opportunities to be in other places, they chose to be here, and that's credit to the success of our team, but that's also a piece of the success of our team is the continuity that we've been able to have."

Dan Lanning at Big Ten Media Day

Both could have been capable head coaches at many of the schools around the country right now, but they decided to stay because of the opportunity that this 2025 group in Eugene has to win the first-ever national championship in program history.

Undoubtedly, it will get tougher and tougher to keep Stein and Lupoi as assistants.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

When continuing to speak with the media in Las Vegas about how the disappointing end to last season in the 41-21 Rose Bowl loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes is still motivating this upcoming group, two specific words stood out from Lanning: 'double down.'

"I don't think we played our best football. That being said, we did go undefeated in the conference and won the Big Ten Championship in our first year. That said, double down. Focus on our process. What do we have to continue to improve? There's always learning lessons, but it doesn't necessarily impact the future."

Dan Lanning at Big Ten Media Day

The season looks bright including: high hopes of quarterback Dante Moore being a Heisman Trophy front-runner, tight end Kenyon Sadiq being his top target, wide receiver Dakorien Moore's hype as just a freshman, all the way to defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei's potential to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon opens up the 2025 campaign at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday, Aug. 30, and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 1 p.m. PT. Big Ten play opens up for the Ducks against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. PT on Fox.

