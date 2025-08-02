Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Oregon Ducks Receiver

Chase Cota played with the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season after being with the UCLA Bruins from 2018-2021. Cota has been around the NFL as a practice player through stints with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and New York Giants.

Arden Cravalho

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry watch the team during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry watch the team during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Chase Cota has been an NFL journeyman as a practice player since stepping into the league after his lone season with the Oregon Ducks in 2022 under coach Dan Lanning.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cota has been around the country with stops at the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans in 2023 as well as the New York Giants in 2024. He will now look to join former Ducks quarterback Dillion Gabriel, along with his cousin, safety Brady Breeze, on the Cleveland Browns' 2025 roster through training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chase Cota (85) catches the ball during practice at DFB Campus.
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chase Cota (85) catches the ball during practice at DFB Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cota started his college football career with the UCLA Bruins from 2018-2021. In 53 games played, he had 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions.

The South Medford native then decided to return closer to home for his final season with the Ducks. His father, Chad, played in Eugene and was named a Second Team All-American in 1994 at the safety position. Chad also played in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Saint Louis Rams.

With Oregon in 2022, Cota finished with 497 receiving yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 36 receptions in 10 games played. He was named All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention for his efforts.

With the quarterback competition in Cleveland between Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett being the focal point of training camp, the receiver room has become a recent hot topic. Cota has to fight against the likes of Kaden Davis, Gage Larvadian, Luke Floriea, Kisean Johnson, and Winston Wright for a position on the roster.

Cleveland's training camp has been well underway since July 22 and their first preseason game is at the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8 then at the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16, and wraps up with the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Aug. 23.

There are a number of Ducks currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign, currently at 52 total. One that made an immediate impression in the first football game of the season at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, was Los Angeles Chargers' Nikko Reed.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) celebrates before realizing Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) celebrates before realizing Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) made a catch during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first time suiting up in an NFL uniform, the undrafted cornerback in the 2025 draft had two solo tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception that was taken back 60 yards in the 34-7 victory over the Detroit Lions. Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell also recorded three tackles, and linebacker Troy Dye contributed a solo tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two former Ducks on the San Francisco 49ers had an injury setback: running back Jordan James and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. James will be reevaluated throughout the week with a knee issue, and Lenoir has been dealing with a minor hip issue but should be back soon.

