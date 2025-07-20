Which Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Has Better Chance To Start Week 1?
Ever since the Cleveland Browns drafted rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders 49 picks apart from each other in the 2025 NFL Draft, the question of Cleveland's starting quarterback has been one of the biggest talking points of the Browns' offseason.
Also in the quarterback room, Cleveland has Kenny Pickett, entering his fourth season in the NFL, and a veteran signal-caller in Joe Flacco. As the Browns head into training camp, fans are curious about the pecking order for Cleveland's quarterbacks.
Does Gabriel, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback, have a chance at starting week 1 despite the crowded depth chart? What about Sanders? The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is an established star, but Sanders' slide in draft signaled how most of the league felt about him as a prospect.
What Browns Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees Said About Gabriel
“You don’t ever really need to correct him twice,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told Yahoo Sports. “He won’t make the same mistake.”
Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein reported that Gabriel is a potential candidate to start as early as week 1. She also reported that Cleveland's coaches have been impressed by Gabriel's ability to learn quickly and digest the offense.
These strengths of the former Duck is not surprising to Oregon fans who witnessed his decision-making en route to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel transferred to Oregon to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein in what was his sixth year of college football. Before Gabriel, current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played his way into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending two seasons with Lanning, Stein, and the Ducks in Eugene.
Shedeur Sanders' Chances To Start Week 1
Cleveland, along with the rest of the NFL, had multiple chances to select Sanders in the NFL Draft until the Browns took him in the fifth round.
In Epstein's report of Cleveland's quarterback room, she said that in comparison to Gabriel, Sanders was not asked to learn as much of the playbook. As a result, it sounds as though Sanders' chances to in week 1 are behind the former Duck's.
Still, whether or not Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff feel comfortable starting either rookie quarterback at the beginning of the season is unknown.
Among the conversations surrounding Cleveland's quarterback situation have also been a potential trade. The Browns still have time to let their young quarterbacks develop, and the preseason gives the Cleveland coaches yet another chance to evaluate the depth chart.
Rookies reported to training camp on July 18, and the rest of the Browns will join them on July 22. The start of camp also means that fans will more than likely hear from Cleveland's quarterbacks and coaches about the status of the competition.