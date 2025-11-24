Why Dillon Gabriel Was NFL’s Biggest Loser After Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Win
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion that forced him to miss Cleveland's week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, opening the door for fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to make his first start with the Browns. Sanders made the most of his opportunity with Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski naming him the Browns' starting quarterback over Gabriel.
Moreover, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Gabriel has cleared concussion protocol, but Sanders has seemingly won the starting job from the former Oregon Ducks star. As a result, Gabriel will spend the week as the Browns backup quarterback while Cleveland prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.
Shedeur Sanders Replaces Dillon Gabriel
Sanders led the Browns to a 24-10 win over Las Vegas, completing 55 percent of his passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The former Colorado star only took one sack for a three yard loss while still using his ability to extend plays outside of the pocket.
Sanders' one touchdown came on a screen pass to Cleveland running back Dylan Sampson who ran for 66 yards after the catch, but the rookie quarterback also connected on downfield throws to Browns wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy for some of Cleveland's longest passing play of the entire season.
Once Cleveland announced that Gabriel would be entering concussion protocol, some wondered if the former Ducks quarterback had lost the starting job right then and there. Sanders entered the NFL Draft with varied expectations, but his slide into the fifth round was one of the biggest storylines of the draft. The Browns prioritized Gabriel's development as they drafted the Oregon product two rounds before selecting Sanders, and Gabriel began his rookie season ahead of Sanders on Cleveland's depth chart.
During his time at Oregon, Gabriel showed off elite decision making and processing, one of the few reasons why Cleveland viewed him as a third-round pick. The former Ducks quarterback threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, finishing with the third-most votes for the Heisman Trophy.
Gabriel stayed ahead of Sanders throughout the season, and he became Cleveland's starter after the franchise traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati. Much was made about Gabriel receiving all of the first-team reps in practice, but it ultimately didn't impact Sanders much as he won the starting job after one week.
What's next for Gabriel? The door isn't entirely closed on him playing again for Cleveland in 2025 as the Browns' quarterback saga has been full of unexpected twists and turns. Still, the Browns also have quarterback Deshaun Watson preparing to return from an Achilles injury, leaving Gabriel's future rather unclear moving forward.