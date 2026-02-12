Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Opens Up About Working with Dylan Raiola

The Oregon Ducks added former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raolia through the transfer portal in January. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is returning to the program instead of going to the 2026 NFL Draft and opened up about the Ducks bringing in Raiola and what it's been like to work with him.

“It won’t be more of a big-bro, little bro,” Moore told On3. “It’ll be more of a, that’s my teammate, and we’re trying to get each other better.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“More of it was, with Dylan coming in and kind of playing the role like Dillon Gabriel did for me when I first came in,” Moore continued. “Making sure that I was in tune with things when it came to the offense. Always there to help Dylan out, just to push him at practice and push him in the weight room. Just be that energy source that he needs and make sure he gets through his days.”

Dante Moore Using His Experience to Help Dylan Raiola

The pairing between the two quarterbacks can work well for both, as Moore has experience being in Raiola's shoes.

Before joining the Ducks, Moore spent the 2023 season with the UCLA Bruins. He entered the portal and transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season. At the same time, former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred in from Oklahoma.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore took the 2024 season to develop, appearing in just four games. He used his patience and took the time to work with Gabriel before stepping in as the team’s starter in 2025.

Gabriel has since moved on to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, and Moore took over the Ducks’ offense this season. Moore completed his first season as the team’s starter, passing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

MORE: Dan Lanning's Biggest Weakness Might Actually Be His Biggest Strength

MORE: Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dillon Mitchell Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Offer

MORE: Two Oregon Recruits Who Could Shine as Freshmen For the Ducks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Moore helped lead Oregon's offense to success, and the program reached the College Football Playoff semifinal. Although Moore could have become a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declared, he chose to return to Oregon for one more season.

While Moore can help Raiola grow as a player, the former Nebraska quarterback also has playing experience in the Big Ten. While helping Raiola, Moore can learn from his new teammate as he improves his own skills ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola Could Step in After Dante Moore

Raiola has two years of playing experience with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before entering the portal. In 2025, Raiola appeared in just nine games before suffering a season-ending injury against the USC Trojans.

Although he did not play the full season, Raiola finished the year with a 72.4 completion percentage and passed for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Raiola was trending toward surpassing his 2024 stats when he passed for 2,819 yards. By transferring to Oregon and developing for a season, he can have a similar trajectory as Moore.

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates after a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Not only can Raiola continue to develop, but sitting behind Moore can ensure he is healthy before possibly taking over the Ducks' offense. He suffered a broken fibula, which required surgery.

The injury itself was deemed to have an 8-10-week recovery time by Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, but Raiola can ensure he is not rushed back. The quarterback can take the time to fully recover and get back into football shape before competing to take over Oregon's offense.

Raiola joined the Ducks as a four-star player and the No. 5 quarterback in the portal, according to 247Sports. Oregon has a strong history of bringing in players through the portal and helping them take that next step before moving on to the NFL. Raiola could be the next Duck to break out with the team and become a top draft pick.

Raiola will have to earn the job as starting quarterback but being on the team sets the Oregon Ducks up for the future as well. With Moore returning for the season, the Ducks have continuity on the offense in 2026 as they work toward a national title. In 2027, Raiola can take over with an understanding of the offense and help Oregon's offense maintain consistency for another season.