Dillon Gabriel Takes Practice Reps Before Shedeur Sanders At Cleveland Browns Minicamp
The quarterback battle for the Cleveland Browns may be one of the hottest NFL off season topics this year. Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and recent Browns' draftee Dillon Gabriel is right in the center of the drama, going up against fellow draftee Shedeur Sanders, veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, and former Philadelphia Eagle Kenny Pickett to clinch the starting job.
In a 90-minute practice for the Browns' rookie minicamp on Friday, Gabriel was awarded the first reps in drills over Sanders. The practice included team drills and 7v7's, with Gabriel taking eight reps in both workouts; an even split with Sanders who also took eight reps.
Kimberly Martin of ESPN reported that the 7v7 reps were lengthened to provide equal field time for both quarterbacks.
According to reporting from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, Gabriel appeared more decisive in play-calling and drop backs for his squad. His accuracy and power in passes also shined through during this short workout.
"Number five did a little bit better in my opinion," Grossi said. "Actually looked like a left-handed Russell Wilson."
When members of the press asked Browns' coach Kevin Stefanski about the order for reps, Stefanski immediately pushed back on the idea Gabriel was selected first for a particular reason.
"I wouldn't look into really anything," Stefanski said initially when addressing the rep assignment.
"Yeah, I wouldn't look into anything," Stefanski said. "You'll see the whole weekend going through the spring I mean - we don't pay too close attention to who's in there first."
A clip of the interaction with Stefanski shared online by Stainbrook elicited many fan reactions online, with some critiquing the question itself, others defending Gabriel if he was chosen first in a rep scenario, and others sharing concerns regarding Sanders bringing unwanted media attention to the Browns off-season practices.
Below are some of the responses:
As for Stefanski's perspective on upcoming practices, he stressed the amount of work off the field both rookie quarterbacks must do to be competitive for the team and in a quarterback room of four potential starters (Deshaun Watson is likely out this season with a double-ruptured Achilles tendon).
"They have a lot of homework. They have a lot of film to watch, playbooks to look at," Stefanski said. "You don't want to over burden a player where he's not going to want to play fast but you want to see what they can handle, you want to push them - not to their limits - but certainly push them."
"There's studying that needs to be done. We'll install plays on offense and defense that maybe we won't even practice but we want them to spend the time out of this building in their playbook and then be ready to roll tomorrow morning," Stefanski added.